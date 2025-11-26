Looking for a TV under £1000? The best Mini-LED is now hundreds less
Amazon's superstar set for a super-discounted price
I've spent a lot of time curating TV reviews on T3 this year and, having reviewed many myself in addition to editing those from freelance experts, there's one area that people love to read about – the best TVs for under £1000!
Which makes a lot of sense, of course, as we want the best shiny new objects, but want to be sensible about our spending. But that doesn't mean you need to forego modern tech, such as this Mini-LED panel from Amazon, as it's just been vastly reduced in price.
Check out the 55-inch Amazon Mini-LED deal here
The 65-inch model is under £1000 too!
That's thanks to the best Black Friday deals kicking in, with Amazon no stranger to reducing its TV prices in particular. The Mini-LED is the top-end of what the brand offers in its range, hence my selection of it as best – and in accordance with our buying guide.
Amazon's best-of-best right now, the Mini-LED aspect of this means a brighter and more accurate backlight for increased precision. QLED (meaning Quantum Dot), meanwhile, means you'll get great colour saturation, courtesy of an additional layer in the panel's build. Fire TV assures built-in catch-up services are easy to access. All of which adds up to a great set.
The same set, just bigger! If you're looking for a 65-inch set for under a grand then this is a great shout – not least because at full price it wouldn't even fit the category...
The real appeal of the Amazon Fire TV 4K Omni Mini-LED QLED TV is, of course, its lower-than-ever price tag. That's true of the 55-inch model anyway – which I've verified using third-party tracker CamelCamelCamel – as it's often cost £700 or more.
There's a potentially great interest-free purchase plan option available, too, so if you want to spread the cost over 5 months then you can – without needing to pay extra. That works out at exactly £122 per month.
You don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to buy this set, but it is listed as a "Black Friday deal" specifically, presumably meaning the discount may go by the end of Cyber Monday on 1 December.
The Fire TV Omni Mini-LED is also available in a massive 77-inch size, but that's not come down to under £1000 just yet. It has in the past, though, so if you want an huge set then it's probably worth tracking Amazon's best Black Friday sales – just in case on the day proper, 28 November, it comes crashing down.
