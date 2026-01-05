Hisense just pulled off a world first in Micro-LED TVs

Hisense's four-colour Micro-LED architecture is the first of its kind

Hisense RGBY Micro-LED TV
Not content with utilising the world's largest technology show, CES 2026, to show off its latest four-colour Mini-LED Evo technology, Hisense also has a world first in Micro-LED TVs too.

Micro-LED is a TV format that uses, as its name suggests, backlighting that's microscopic. Indeed, these LEDs are thinner than a human hair – and Mini-LED equivalents can be more than 300% larger.

While that's no doubt impressive, it was Samsung that debuted Micro-LED to the world. That was way back in 2018, when 'The Wall' was revealed at that year's CES, showcasing Micro-LED as a modular concept – one that could be expanded to any shape or scale.

Why does this matter? Adding yellow into the mix (of red, green, blue – the classic trio) expands the spectrum "where human vision perceives the most nuance," claims the brand.

Micro-LED is no stranger to scale, as previous launches have shown, with Hisense's 163-inch model – hence the 163UX name – being an absolute behemoth of a TV set.

