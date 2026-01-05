Hisense just pulled off a world first in Micro-LED TVs

Not content with utilising the world's largest technology show, CES 2026, to show off its latest four-colour Mini-LED Evo technology, Hisense also has a world first in Micro-LED TVs too.

Micro-LED is a TV format that uses, as its name suggests, backlighting that's microscopic. Indeed, these LEDs are thinner than a human hair – and Mini-LED equivalents can be more than 300% larger.

While that's no doubt impressive, it was Samsung that debuted Micro-LED to the world. That was way back in 2018, when 'The Wall' was revealed at that year's CES, showcasing Micro-LED as a modular concept – one that could be expanded to any shape or scale.

For 2026, however, it's Hisense that's rolled in with a major Micro-LED update: RGBY Micro-LED. That's right: not content with three primaries, the brand's new 163MX TV introduces a fourth yellow colour.

Why does this matter? Adding yellow into the mix (of red, green, blue – the classic trio) expands the spectrum "where human vision perceives the most nuance," claims the brand.

That means golds, ambers and other warmer objects can be delivered in a way that other Micro-LED sets, in theory, won't be able to master without access to such a wide colour volume.

Micro-LED is no stranger to scale, as previous launches have shown, with Hisense's 163-inch model – hence the 163UX name – being an absolute behemoth of a TV set.

While Samsung was the world first in introducing Micro-LED to the world, and Hisense is the first in adding a yellow primary colour to the technology, it's not actually the first time that TV manufacturers have explored additional backlight colour additions.

Wind the clock back many years to another show, IFA 2010, when Sharp introduced its Aquos TVs, also featuring an additional yellow subpixel.

Of course, 15+ years is aeons in the TV landscape, so those edge-illuminated LED sets of yesteryear aren't a patch on the technical credibilities of Micro-LED by any means. But it shows that good ideas remain.

T3's team is on the ground at CES, exploring the latest tech and innovations. And with LG and Samsung also expected to reveal new TVs, keep your eyes on the site for all the latest news, context and opinion from the show.