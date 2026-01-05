As Hisense launches its movable smart display, could your next TV be a tablet?

Quick Summary The Hisense S6 FollowMe is a 32-inch smart TV that comes with a height-adjustable wheeled pedestal and easel stand. Launched during CES 2026, it's designed to operate like a tablet as well as a TV.

If you're looking for a TV that you can move around and use as a computer, 2026 is looking like your year. Following the likes of Samsung's Movingstyle and LG's StanbyME 2, Hisense has moved into the very mobile TV market with its S6 FollowMe.

The display looks largely like a normal, compact TV on an unusually tall stand. But it also comes away from the stand to become a touchscreen tablet, and you can use it in easel mode, too.

Hisense calls this a "dynamic display", designed to follow you around the home so you can use it for work, entertainment and creativity.

Hisense's key rivals in this sector are Samsung and LG: LG's StanbyME is now in its second generation. (Image credit: LG)

Hisense S6 FollowMe: key features

The S6 FollowMe display is a 32-inch 4K UHD touchscreen device with an anti-reflective and low glare panel. In mobile mode it runs for a promised 10 hours between charges, and there's Wi-Fi 6 for fast browsing and smooth streaming.

It has a built-in camera and far-field voice control so you can make video calls to family or use voice commands to control the display. Audio is DTS Virtual:X.

The FollowMe comes with a height-adjustable pedestal base and easel stand, and the stand is wheeled so you can move it around quickly and effortlessly. It's adjustable from floor to table height so you can use it from the couch or in the kitchen.

One of the most important details is yet to be confirmed – we haven't received pricing information.

That will be confirmed shortly, with availability starting in the US at the beginning of May 2026. And while Hisense is known for very aggressive pricing, this kind of TV tends to cost considerably more than a traditional set due to the extra complexity.

In terms of the competition, Samsung's 27-inch Movingstyle has a RRP of £1,199 / $1,199 (about €1,377 / AU$2,410) while the similarly-sized LG StanbyME 2 has an RRP of £1,199 / $1,299 (about €1,377 / AU$2,410).

