Hisense debuts new smart appliances at CES – these are my 3 favourite launches

QUICK SUMMARY Hisense has debuted its new line-up of appliances at CES, and announced plans for its ConnectLife AI platform. Featured in the launches are a new induction range, washer-dryer system, dehumidifier, refrigerators and more.

Hisense has had a successful CES 2026, announcing new entertainment innovations, including its new Micro-LED TVs and its S6 FollowMe TV with a wheeled stand . But the brand hasn’t neglected its home appliances either, and has debuted a full range of new smart cooking and washing devices.

Like LG and Samsung, Hisense is ahead of the smart appliance game. The brand introduced its new smart refrigerators with touchscreens last year – I got a chance to see them early when I visited Hisense’s HQ – and it already has its dedicated ConnectLife AI platform for its many devices.

But these new Hisense launches from CES 2026 are the brand’s most advanced cooking and cleaning appliances yet – and these are my three favourites.

1. Hisense X-Zone Master Washer-Dryer

(Image credit: Hisense)

I never thought I’d be excited about a washer-dryer before, but here we are – and you will be too after you’ve seen the Hisense X-Zone Master. The ‘world’s first infinitely scalable modular washer-dryer system’ comes as a main unit with not one, not two, but three drums. But what’s even better is you can add mini-modules over time to cater to different washes, so you make your own laundrette in your home.

The idea behind the Hisense X-Zone Master is you can wash different loads at the same time that are tailored to specific laundry items, like workout clothes, underwear, bedding, and more. While that might sound overkill, it actually ensures your laundry is getting the right amount of detergent, water and washing time, as not all fabrics should be washed the same.

The Hisense X-Zone Master comes with Hisense’s AI Laundry Agent which identifies the fabric type and dirt level before adjusting the wash accordingly. For drying, it uses an energy-efficient heat pump and the entire unit runs at just 46dB so it’s surprisingly quiet even when you’re using multiple modules at once.

2. Hisense Slide-In Induction Range

(Image credit: Hisense)

Ever wanted an oven with induction hob features? Well, now you can actually have one with the Hisense Slide-In Induction Range. Dubbed as its most advanced cooking appliance yet, the Hisense Slide-In Induction Range comes in the form of a 5.8 cu. ft oven with an induction cooktop to offer multiple cooking zones.

At the front of the Hisense Slide-In Induction Range is a touchscreen display which allows you to select cooking time and temperature. It also has access to the ConnectLife AI Cooking Agent which gives you step-by-step instructions on how to cook your food. It also offers recipe ideas, meal planning and will even adjust time and temperature for you – it’s almost like having a personal chef in your kitchen!

3. Hisense TopLift Dehumidifier

(Image credit: Hisense)

Last but not least, Hisense has debuted its new TopLift Dehumidifier which marks another ‘world’s first’ as a dehumidifier with a top-lift water collection system. To cut down spills when you empty your dehumidifier’s tank, the TopLift Dehumidifier empties from the top, and it can hold up to 10 litres in its water cartridge.

The Hisense TopLift Dehumidifier is a must-have for quick laundry drying and improving the air quality of your home. Like the new X-Zone Master, the Hisense TopLift Dehumidifier operates at 45dB and it’s surprisingly compact so it can fit comfortably in any room – and it has wheels if you fancy moving it around.