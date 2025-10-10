I visited the Hisense HQ in Slovenia – here are 5 appliances I want for my kitchen

Last week, I got to visit Hisense’s HQ and factory in Slovenia. Aside from the beauty of Lake Bled and eating traditional Kranjska klobasa, I got to see Hisense’s latest home products and their upcoming plans within the home, TV and audio space.

Earlier this year, Hisense announced a new 2025 appliance line-up , featuring AI smart fridge freezers, induction hobs and extractor fans. I got a chance to see the new launches in Hisense’s showrooms and even tried them out for myself – here are the five Hisense appliances I want for my kitchen and that you should know about, too.

1. Hisense RS9P628GPFE American Fridge Freezer

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve previously written about the new Hisense RS9P628GPFE American Fridge Freezer but I recently got to see it in all its glory – and I’m even more impressed with it. It’s not a small appliance by any means, with a 628-litre capacity and four super-sized fridge and freezer doors, but the inside is a dream for those who love organisation.

The fridge is broken up into multiple compartments, including a fresh meat section, and the freezer is no exception. Even better, the freezer part of the Hisense RS9P628GPFE American Fridge Freezer is sectioned so you can choose a specific temperature for each compartment, ideal for getting a headstart on thawing food or for storing things at different temperatures.

The main standout of the Hisense RS9P628GPFE American Fridge Freezer is its 21-inch LED touchscreen on the door. While there’s still a bit of manual operation involved in the screen – unlike Samsung and LG, this Hisense fridge doesn’t have internal cameras yet that take inventory – the screen is great for planning meals, making shopping lists and displaying your calendar.

2. Hisense Hi Induction Hob

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

My favourite induction hob trend is introducing an extractor fan within the design, and that’s exactly what Hisense has done with its latest Hi model. My current induction hob works a treat but my extractor fan is miles away from it and extremely weak, meaning my fire alarm is constantly going off as soon as there’s a little too much smoke or heat from my hob and oven.

But Hisense’s new induction hob solves this problem. With the extractor fan built in, it quickly whips away excess smoke, air and heat for easier cooking that’s less smoke-filled. The hob is also broken up into sections to better cater to different sized pots and pans, and its controls are straightforward and easy to use.

3. Hisense Hi4 Fan Oven with Pizza Mode

Pizza ovens have definitely grown in popularity over the years, but they’re still a significant investment that’s just as expensive – if not more so – than a regular oven. But Hisense’s new Hi4 Fan Oven comes with a Pizza Mode that makes delicious, crispy pizzas that still taste authentic while cutting out an extra appliance cost.

Of course, a regular oven can easily cook a pizza, but there’s a big difference between an oven-baked pizza and a pizza oven creation. But Hisense’s Pizza Mode acts like a traditional pizza oven by reaching up to 300°C to cook pizza quickly, melting toppings and achieving that crispy base.

I got to try pizza made from the Hisense Hi4 Fan Oven and I was really impressed. I’ve become a bit of a pizza snob since getting my own pizza oven, but Hisense’s Pizza Mode really gave my pizza that traditional, authentic crispiness that I’ve become accustomed to.

4. Hisense Freestanding Wine Store

(Image credit: Future)

If you know anything about me, you’ll know that I love my wine so when I saw Hisense’s Freestanding Wine Store , I was immediately obsessed. Aside from having double doors and plenty of storage, this Hisense wine fridge is also cleverly temperature controlled so you can manage the temperature on different shelves to store both white, red, rose, sparkling and orange wine in one appliance.

Sadly, I can’t currently find the one I saw in Slovenia on the Hisense website, but I need this wine fridge in my house – I’ll just need to find some space first!

5. Hisense Air Fryers

(Image credit: Future)

As of writing, Hisense doesn’t currently sell air fryers but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have plans in the pipeline. I was lucky enough to see its latest models, including a single basket and a double basket, which are expected to launch soon.

As there are so many air fryer brands and models on the market, I liked seeing Hisense’s interpretation of the cooking trend, and liked how it was keeping things simple with its design and controls. I look forward to testing them when they arrive in the near future.