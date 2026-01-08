5 new robot vacuums from CES that show where home cleaning is headed in 2026

We’re now halfway through CES, which means most of the big launches are officially out in the open. As someone covering the show from home this year, it’s actually made it easier to take a step back and spot the bigger trends – especially in the smart home space – and it’s already clear that 2026 is shaping up to be a very exciting year.

Just like last year, the best robot vacuums are absolutely everywhere at CES. Almost every major smart home brand has turned up with something new, and in many cases, something actually impressive. Robot vacuums have been evolving rapidly over the past few years, and with this latest wave of launches, we’re getting a really good look at where home cleaning is heading next.

Below are the five robot vacuum launches I think you really need to keep an eye on, and let me know in the comments if there’s one you’re already tempted by.

1. Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete

(Image credit: Dreame)

Dreame continues to cement its reputation as one of the leaders in home cleaning, and despite having its biggest-ever CES launch this year, it’s the X60 Max Ultra Complete that really stands out for me.

At just 7.95cm tall, this robot can glide under low furniture more easily than almost anything I’ve seen before. Somehow, Dreame has still packed in its AI-powered OmniSight system, which allows the robot to plan routes up to 200% faster and avoid more than 280 types of objects. It also features dual robotic legs that let it climb double-layer steps up to 8.8cm high.

I recently reviewed the Dreame Matrix10 Ultra, which was one of the best robot vacuums I tested in 2025, so I’m very curious to see how the X60 Max Ultra Complete compares in terms of cleaning power and maintenance.

2. Eufy Omni S2

(Image credit: Eufy)

I’ve been waiting for the Eufy Omni S2 ever since the Omni S1 launched, so it’s great to finally see it arrive. It builds on everything that worked so well before, but now comes with a built-in aromatherapy system, releasing a subtle fragrance whilst it cleans.

Beyond that headline feature, it also introduces two upgraded cleaning systems working together. The HydroJet 2.0 self-cleaning mop electrolyses tap water to kill 99.99% of common household germs, and the AeroTurbo 2.0 system delivers 30,000Pa of suction with a dual zero-tangle brush design.

It can also recognise different carpet types, adjust suction automatically, cross thresholds up to 3.5cm and deep-clean carpets up to 5cm thick.

3. Roborock Saros Rover

(Image credit: Roborock)

This is the robot vacuum everyone is talking about at CES this year, and for one very obvious reason. The Roborock Saros Rover uses a two wheel-leg design that allows it to climb stairs, slopes and other difficult terrain. Yes, really.

Roborock isn’t new to robots with limbs after last year’s Saros Z70, but the Rover takes things to another level. Its wheel-legs can move independently, allowing it to raise, lower, turn, stop suddenly and even jump.

The Saros Rover is still in development, so there’s no pricing or release date just yet, but it’s easily one of the most intriguing concepts we’ve seen and could set the standard for future robot mobility.

4. LG Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Built-in Station

(Image credit: LG)

I’m cheating slightly here, as LG first revealed this robot vacuum back in August 2025, but CES 2026 is where it’s been properly showcased. It’s even picked up a CES 2026 Honoree Innovation Award!

What makes this model so unique is its built-in base station designed to fit under a kitchen sink, using otherwise wasted space. Given how huge most robot vacuum base stations are, this is an incredibly smart idea. The station handles automatic water supply and drainage, mop washing and drying, detergent dispensing and dust disposal.

The robot itself features a 100°C steam mop to tackle grease and sticky messes, with automatic steam sterilisation after each clean. How can I order one immediately?

5. Eureka Z50 Robot Vacuum

(Image credit: Eureka)

Rounding out the list is a brand that often flies under the radar but really deserves more attention. The Eureka Z50 introduces the industry’s first continuous freshwater washing roller, ensuring the mop stays clean for the entire cleaning run – not just at the start.

Fresh water is sprayed onto the roller as it cleans, whilst dirty water and debris are scraped away into a separate chamber. The result is a far more hygienic, streak-free clean compared to traditional robot mops that can drag dirty water around. It also features a sealed roller cover to protect carpets, over 20,000Pa of suction, radar and laser navigation and dual anti-tangle systems.

It might not be the most powerful robot on this list, but at around $800 (roughly £650), it’s a compelling option to watch.