I’ve been writing non-stop about CES – here are my 5 favourite smart home gadgets from the show

Another CES is now well and truly over, and whilst many people are finally getting a chance to rest their feet and catch up on some much-needed sleep, it also gives us a moment to look back at what was launched – and how it’s likely to shape the year ahead.

The smart home world is always full of CES releases in January, but this year has been particularly exciting. I’ve already covered the five robot vacuums that show where home cleaning is headed, but now it’s time to highlight the smaller smart home gadgets. That said, one of the robot vacuums has sneaked its way into this list too – sorry, not sorry.

Below, you’ll find five of my favourite smart home gadgets from CES this year, along with a bit more information on what makes them stand out.

1. IKEA smart VARMBLIXT lamp

(Image credit: IKEA)

We’d been hearing whispers that IKEA was brewing something up the week before CES, but after its huge smart home launch back in November, I have to admit I wasn’t expecting much. That all changed when the brand announced it was giving its iconic VARMBLIXT lamp a smart upgrade, three years after it first launched.

The original VARMBLIXT isn’t going anywhere, but it’s now being joined by a smart version with a soft, matte white glass finish and a wide colour spectrum. Best of all, it’s Matter-certified, so it’ll integrate neatly into a range of smart home ecosystems.

The smart VARMBLIXT will be available in April via IKEA’s website and in stores, priced at $99.99. UK pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we’d expect it to land somewhere around £70-£80.

2. Eufy Omni S2

(Image credit: Eufy)

I’ve been eagerly waiting for the Eufy Omni S2 ever since I reviewed the Omni S1, so it’s great to finally see it arrive after being announced last September. I’ve already highlighted it in my list of five robot vacuum cleaners to watch, but the S2 builds on everything that worked well before and now adds a built-in aromatherapy system, releasing a subtle fragrance whilst it cleans.

Beyond the headline feature, the S2 introduces two upgraded cleaning systems working together. The HydroJet 2.0 self-cleaning mop electrolyses tap water to kill 99.99% of common household germs, whilst the AeroTurbo 2.0 system delivers 30,000Pa of suction with a dual zero-tangle brush design.

The S2 officially launches on 20th January at an RRP of $1,599.99 on Eufy’s website and Amazon. UK pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but it’s expected to be around £1,399.99.

3. Reolink OMNI X16 PoE

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Reolink took many of us by surprise at CES, skipping over dual-lens security cameras and jumping straight into triple-lens models. Leading the charge is the OMNI X16 PoE, which even picked up a CES 2026 Honoree Innovation Award even before the show began.

It features a clever 24MP triple-lens setup, including a 16MP dual-lens panoramic camera with a 180-degree ultra-wide view, plus an 8MP pan-tilt lens offering 16× optical zoom. A triple-motor design powers motorised tilt for the upper lenses, whilst the PTZ unit delivers 360-degree horizontal panning with 140-degree vertical rotation.

Pricing and availability are still to be confirmed, but I’ll be sharing updates as soon as possible because I’m excited for this one.

4. Aqara Smart Lock U400

(Image credit: Aqara)

Aqara also unveiled a range of smart home gadgets, but the Smart Lock U400 stole the show for me. It’s one of the first smart locks to use Ultra-Wideband technology, allowing your door to unlock automatically and accurately as you approach.

If you’re wondering about security, UWB’s precise location tracking ensures the lock won’t open if you’re just walking past or inside the house. For extra flexibility, there are alternatives too, including Apple Home Key in Apple Wallet, fingerprints, PIN codes, NFC cards, mobile apps, voice assistants, or even a traditional key for emergencies.

The Aqara Smart Lock U400 is available now in the US for $269.99 in black or silver, with UK pricing expected soon.

5. Eve Thermostat

(Image credit: Eve Systems)

Finally, Eve Systems earned a spot on this list with its first-ever wall-mounted smart thermostat. It’s Matter-compatible, designed to keep home climate control simple, and integrates neatly into modern smart homes – all without relying on the cloud. That means no subscriptions, no user accounts, and no data tracking to worry about.

The Eve Thermostat is priced at $129.95 and will be available via Eve’s online store, Apple and Amazon, with UK availability hopefully not far behind.