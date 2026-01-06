Eve’s first-ever smart thermostat is minimal, subscription-free and refreshingly easy to use

QUICK SUMMARY Eve has unveiled its new Matter-compatible Eve Thermostat at CES, offering simple, privacy-first climate control with no cloud, subscriptions or data tracking. Designed with a minimalist look, it features an easy-to-read display, intuitive touch controls and local automations. It's priced at $129.95 and will be available via Eve, Apple and Amazon, with UK availability and pricing yet to be revealed.

Eve Systems has kicked off CES with the launch of its new Eve Thermostat, a Matter-compatible smart thermostat designed to keep home climate control simple. It’s built to slot neatly into modern smart homes whilst running entirely without the cloud, meaning there are no subscriptions, no user accounts and no data tracking to worry about.

It’s the smart thermostat launch we’ve seen from the brand, and it feels like a timely one too. Several of the best smart thermostat brands have quietly discontinued older models recently, so there’s clearly space for something new. That said, the Eve Thermostat does require the Eve app on an iPhone or iPad, plus a compatible smart home hub for automations and remote access. There’s also an optional C-wire adapter available for older HVAC systems.

The Eve Thermostat is priced at $129.95 and will be available from Eve’s online store, Apple and Amazon. We’re still waiting to hear about UK pricing and availability, but fingers crossed it won’t be too long.

(Image credit: Eve Systems)

Design wise, it features a large, easy-to-read display paired with intuitive touch controls, so you can quickly adjust the temperature directly on the device. The interface can also be customised in the Eve app, giving you quick access to temperature presets, heating and cooling modes, as well as fan controls.

Presence-based automations can automatically adjust the temperature when you leave or arrive home, and there's also a useful Eco indicator that lets you know at a glance when your settings are within energy-efficient ranges.

Looking ahead, Eve says the Thermostat is designed to improve over time through software updates, expanding its features and compatibility as Matter continues to evolve – which, if you’ve read my 5 things I’ve learned about Matter over the years, you’ll know is especially good news.

