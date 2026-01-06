Eve’s first-ever smart thermostat is minimal, subscription-free and refreshingly easy to use

Did I mention it's Matter-compatible too?

Eve Thermostat
Eve has unveiled its new Matter-compatible Eve Thermostat at CES, offering simple, privacy-first climate control with no cloud, subscriptions or data tracking. Designed with a minimalist look, it features an easy-to-read display, intuitive touch controls and local automations.

It's priced at $129.95 and will be available via Eve, Apple and Amazon, with UK availability and pricing yet to be revealed.

Eve Systems has kicked off CES with the launch of its new Eve Thermostat, a Matter-compatible smart thermostat designed to keep home climate control simple. It’s built to slot neatly into modern smart homes whilst running entirely without the cloud, meaning there are no subscriptions, no user accounts and no data tracking to worry about.

Eve Thermostat

Design wise, it features a large, easy-to-read display paired with intuitive touch controls, so you can quickly adjust the temperature directly on the device. The interface can also be customised in the Eve app, giving you quick access to temperature presets, heating and cooling modes, as well as fan controls.

Presence-based automations can automatically adjust the temperature when you leave or arrive home, and there's also a useful Eco indicator that lets you know at a glance when your settings are within energy-efficient ranges.

Looking ahead, Eve says the Thermostat is designed to improve over time through software updates, expanding its features and compatibility as Matter continues to evolve – which, if you’ve read my 5 things I’ve learned about Matter over the years, you’ll know is especially good news.

Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

