It’s not a fad – these 5 smart toasters will never burn your toast ever again

The last thing I expected to see be upgraded with smart technology was toasters , but here we are! The latest appliance trend to hit 2026 is the smart toaster, a kitchen essential with smart features that ensure you’ll never burn your toast ever again.

Depending on the brand and model, a smart toaster can range from simple to high-tech. Some smart toasters feature a digital, colour touchscreen to select different types of bread and toastiness, while others have sensors that monitor your toast to ensure the right level of browning.

Other smart toasters come with memory settings so you can get the perfect brown on your bread of choice every time, so you don’t have to faff around with the settings. In some rare occasions, smart toasters will also have WiFi connectivity (yes, really) so you can turn your toaster on via your phone.

Having listed the benefits of a smart toaster – and as I’m currently testing one myself – it makes some sense to upgrade your humble model to a smart one. But many people will still see them as a fad, which is why I’ve rounded up the best five smart toasters you can buy today which prove that they aren’t a gimmick.

1. Breville Eye Q Auto

(Image credit: Breville)

Starting off strong, we have the Breville Eye Q Auto . Powered by Breville Sensability technology, the Breville Eye Q Auto uses Optic Sensors to track the colour of your bread as it toasts. It monitors this at 10 times a second, and once the bread reaches your selected toast shade, the toaster will pop.

The Breville Eye Q Auto has seven toast shades, and multiple bread types, shapes and sizes to choose from. Both Breville and Sage toasters (more on Sage below) have a ‘Bit More’ setting which allows you to toast your bread a little longer to get the right shade. It’ll cost you a small fortune of $469 but it’s probably the smartest toaster on the market right now.

2. Cuisinart SimpliTouch XL Colour Touchscreen Toaster

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

Cuisinart has launched a selection of smart toasters over the past few months, all with affordable price tags. The standout is the Cuisinart SimpliTouch XL Colour Touchscreen Toaster which has a brilliant touchscreen display on the front, and smart presets to customise and save your toasty preferences.

The Cuisinart SimpliTouch XL Colour Touchscreen Toaster offers multiple bread types and shade choices. Each bread option has its own smart preset so you get the best results for a specific type, and you can save up to four personalised settings for your favourite breads.

I’m currently testing the Cuisinart SimpliTouch XL Colour Touchscreen Toaster and have been enjoying it so far, so stay tuned!

3. Haier I-Master Series 7 Smart Toaster

(Image credit: Lee Bell)

One of the more unique smart toaster designs has to be the Haier I-Master Series 7 Smart Toaster . It has a glass window either side so you can watch your bread’s progress without having to pop it up to check on its toastiness – and it looks like your toast is in jail, and who doesn’t want that, right?!

The Haier I-Master Series 7 Smart Toaster has seven toasting levels, 12 presets, and a countdown timer. The smart toaster also has a ‘Crispy Side’ option where you can toast bread differently on each side, so the inside of your bagel can be toasty while the outside is softer. It even connects to the hOn app via WiFi for remote access.

Read our full Haier I-Master Series 7 Smart Toaster review for more details.

4. Sage The Smart Toast

(Image credit: Sage)

While Sage and Breville are the same company, Sage operates in the UK and Europe while Breville is everywhere else. So, despite being the same brand, the Breville Eye Q Auto is not yet available in the UK or Europe – but the Sage The Smart Toast is.

The Sage The Smart Toast isn’t as high-tech as the Breville model, but it does have some handy features – which is why we gave it five stars in our Sage The Smart Toast review . These include the ‘A Bit More’ and ‘A Quick Look’ settings and a moveable lever which allows you to select your bread’s toasting level. An LED light will also flash to show your toast’s browning progress.

5. Tower Mirage Toaster

(Image credit: Tower)

Another touchscreen marvel, the Tower Mirage Toaster has one-touch controls on its protruding touchscreen display. These include temperature and time settings, six browning levels and five pre-sets, including gluten-free bread and waffles.

The touchscreen of the Tower Mirage Toaster displays cooking time so you can avoid burning your bread, and like some other models on this list, it has a memory function so you can save your toast’s settings for each bread type. For £59.99, the Tower Mirage Toaster is a pretty reasonable price, too.