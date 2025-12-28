I’m an appliance expert – here are 7 kitchen trends I hope to see in 2026

2026 is on the horizon, and as a kitchen and appliance expert, I’m looking forward to seeing what new trends will make their way into the home and kitchen in the new year.

For 2025, air fryers continued to dominate in many different forms, including shrinking them down to single basket sizes, and even supersizing further with three or more compartments. Space-saving options also came out, with many manufacturers taking inspiration from the Ninja Double Stack and creating their own versions.

AI started to take over the kitchen in 2024, and it did so in full force in 2025. Smart fridge freezers were the main appliance to be impacted with huge screens and built-in cameras, but ovens and even laundry machines got the screen and AI treatment too.

Aside from technology, the kitchen itself also had a neutral makeover with wood and nature-like materials and textures being introduced to walls and countertops.

For 2026, I expect to see much of the same, particularly with AI, so here are my seven kitchen trend predictions for next year.

1. AI ovens

AI screens and cameras have already been introduced to fridge freezers, but more recently, ovens have been the next big appliance to be upgraded with AI and smart technology. While it’s already in motion – some brands like Samsung and Hisense have started adding AI to their ovens – I expect AI-integrated ovens to become a bigger trend in 2026.

Similar to fridge freezers, I expect newer ovens in 2026 to have mini touchscreens for the controls, including timers and function. I also predict ovens with built-in cameras that detect food you put in it so the oven itself can adjust time and temperature to ensure the best cooking results.

2. Induction hobs with built-in extraction

Induction hobs have become more popular over the years, due to their quick heat-up time and consistent temperature. But a drawback to getting a new induction hob is replacing the extractor fan or hood that came with your previous hob.

If this is the case for you, then you might like this 2026 induction hob trend. I’ve seen a lot more models coming out with built-in extraction features, so rather than buying a huge hood that takes up loads of space, the hob comes with venting and airflow in the middle of it to wick away steam quickly and effectively.

3. Multi-functional coffee machines

The key trend for coffee machines in 2025 was all about cold brew, with more models coming with both hot and cold brewing options. Sticking with this trend, I’d like to see more multi-functional coffee machines, where you can make bean to cup , drip and pod coffee in one machine.

Always a step ahead of the trends, Ninja has already debuted its Prestige DualBrew machine which makes pod and filter coffees, so I’d like to see other brands and manufacturers jump on the trend this year.

4. Anti-burn toasters

After the success and excitement surrounding the Breville EyeQ Auto toaster , I imagine we’ll see more toasters with sensor technology in 2026. Essentially, these ‘browning’ sensors track the colour of your bread to ensure your toast doesn’t burn.

While I love the idea of toaster sensors, I think this is a sign that people are only just learning how to use their toaster! For years, toasters have come with timers and levels for people to play around with, but clearly, sensors are needed for some to avoid burning bread. Instead, I’d like to see more toasters with bigger slots this year, so different types of bread can be toasted.

The main thing I like about smart fridges is the meal planning tools that you can use on the screens, so I hope to see more smart meal planning come out in 2026. For those who don’t want to upgrade to a new fridge, apps with meal planning tools that scan ingredients and come up with recipes would be great – again, some brands are already experimenting with this type of technology – and it could make a world of difference to household food waste.

6. Integrated storage

One of the most popular kitchen trends I’ve seen through my research for this article is integrated storage. People don’t want clutter in their kitchen anymore, and like to keep their countertop space clear, so more integrated storage solutions have been popping up, like hidden appliances, and dividers for drawers and cabinets.

