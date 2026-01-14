IKEA's "impressively affordable" 3-in-1 microwave is now back in stock – but you'll have to be quick
It's likely to sell out again very quickly
QUICK SUMMARY
IKEA’s affordable GÅTEBO 3-in-1 microwave is officially back in stock after selling out almost immediately following its pre-Christmas launch.
Priced at £149/€179, it combines microwave, air fry and grill functions, making it a great option for smaller kitchens. With strong demand and a five-year guarantee adding to its appeal, it’s likely to sell out again quickly.
We revealed last week that IKEA quietly launched a clever 3-in-1 microwave just before Christmas, giving shoppers an affordable way to cook a wide range of meals. It didn’t take long for other publications to catch on either, with Homes & Gardens calling it “impressively affordable” and predicting it would “fly off shelves” – which, unsurprisingly, it absolutely did.
Within days, the GÅTEBO microwave oven had sold out everywhere, leaving plenty of shoppers frustrated after missing out both online and via click and collect. However, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the product listing, and the good news is that it’s now officially back in stock.
Buy the IKEA GÅTEBO microwave oven for £149
You can buy the GÅTEBO microwave at IKEA for £149, but I don't advise hanging about. Given how quickly it disappeared last time, we’re fully expecting it to sell out again, so it’s worth acting fast if you missed out the first time around.
If you’re not familiar with it, the GÅTEBO has three different cooking modes. Alongside the actual microwave, the air fry function comes with a dedicated tray and lets you cook quickly using little to no oil, whilst the grill function adds an oven-style texture and flavour. Throw in IKEA’s five-year guarantee, and it’s easy to see why this compact kitchen appliance has been such a hit.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
