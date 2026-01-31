IKEA's latest gadget is a dog-shaped smart light for kids – with a price parents will love

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has launched its new GREJSIMOJS LED table lamp – a child-friendly smart light shaped like a bright blue dog. It features simple button-controlled dimming with a memory function, a soft warm glow at 2,700K, and a long-lasting replaceable light source rated for up to 25,000 hours. Priced at just £19 or $39.99, it can be purchased via IKEA's website or in-store.

IKEA has launched a new smart light designed especially with kids in mind. The GREJSIMOJS LED table lamp is shaped like a dog and finished in a fun, bright blue, described by the retailer as a “child-safe friend that’s there both day and night."

The lamp is dimmable, with brightness adjusted using a simple button on the dog’s head. Whilst it doesn’t offer app or remote control like some of IKEA’s newer Matter-compatible gadgets, it does have a handy memory function that remembers the last brightness level when you turn it back on.

The GREJSIMOJS LED table lamp has an RRP of £19/$39.99 via IKEA's website and in-store, and is expected to roll out more widely across Europe soon.

(Image credit: IKEA)

It uses a replaceable light source rated for around 25,000 hours, which works out at roughly 20 years if it’s used for three hours a day. The soft, glare-free white light delivers up to 100 lumens at a warm 2,700K, making it ideal as a night light or gentle bedside glow.

Measuring 27 × 30 × 18 cm with a 2-metre power cord, it’s compact enough to sit comfortably on a bedside table. It also follows a string of recent lighting launches from IKEA, including the SOLVINDEN lamp and the even cheaper GÖMPYSSLING LED light with sensor, showing the brand's focus on affordable, family-friendly lighting.

(Image credit: IKEA)