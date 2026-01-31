IKEA's latest gadget is a dog-shaped smart light for kids – with a price parents will love
It's the perfect bedside companion
QUICK SUMMARY
IKEA has launched its new GREJSIMOJS LED table lamp – a child-friendly smart light shaped like a bright blue dog. It features simple button-controlled dimming with a memory function, a soft warm glow at 2,700K, and a long-lasting replaceable light source rated for up to 25,000 hours.
Priced at just £19 or $39.99, it can be purchased via IKEA's website or in-store.
IKEA has launched a new smart light designed especially with kids in mind. The GREJSIMOJS LED table lamp is shaped like a dog and finished in a fun, bright blue, described by the retailer as a “child-safe friend that’s there both day and night."
The lamp is dimmable, with brightness adjusted using a simple button on the dog’s head. Whilst it doesn’t offer app or remote control like some of IKEA’s newer Matter-compatible gadgets, it does have a handy memory function that remembers the last brightness level when you turn it back on.
The GREJSIMOJS LED table lamp has an RRP of £19/$39.99 via IKEA's website and in-store, and is expected to roll out more widely across Europe soon.
It uses a replaceable light source rated for around 25,000 hours, which works out at roughly 20 years if it’s used for three hours a day. The soft, glare-free white light delivers up to 100 lumens at a warm 2,700K, making it ideal as a night light or gentle bedside glow.
Measuring 27 × 30 × 18 cm with a 2-metre power cord, it’s compact enough to sit comfortably on a bedside table. It also follows a string of recent lighting launches from IKEA, including the SOLVINDEN lamp and the even cheaper GÖMPYSSLING LED light with sensor, showing the brand's focus on affordable, family-friendly lighting.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.