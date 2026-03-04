Fancy a free Casio watch? Two you've never seen before can be won right now

Quick Summary Casio has launched a new social media app, and there's an unmissable giveaway on there right now. You could win some seriously exclusive Casio and G-Shock watches.

Whether it's through the Casio G-Shock platform, or the range of standard models from the brand, we're massive Casio lovers here at T3. As purveyors of affordability, every watch offers massive bang for the buck, which makes it a must-have for every watch lover.

Now, the brand has unveiled a new platform called Watch Park. In essence that's a social media platform, where fans of the brand can discuss new launches and share images of their collections.

To celebrate the launch, the brand is offering a few neat watches as part of a prize draw, which could snag you a free Casio watch. As reported by Esquire, users must sign up to the platform and submit a post with the theme, 'My first encounter with a Casio watch'.

That will get you entered into the draw, which includes a DW-5600UE-1JF model customised with Casio Watch Park on the band, and the AQ-230A-7AMQYJF which is engraved on the case back. Those are two of the most popular shapes for the brand, making these exclusive editions likely to be hot property.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

In addition to those two, there are ten 'capsule toy collections', which consist of mini jewellery versions of some of the brand's iconic pieces. That includes things like the A168 and the calculator watch, and the look seriously cool.

To sign up for your chance to win, you'll simply need to download the Casio app. The report suggests that there's no region locking involved, so those arriving from any corner of the kingdom should be able to sign up.

Personally, I think it's a really cool bit of news from the brand. While the giveaway and the opportunity to snag a neat piece of rare kit is cool on its own, the platform also sounds like a great space for Casio and G-Shock fans to celebrate their love of an iconic watch brand.