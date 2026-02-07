I test watches for a living – here are 5 entry-level watches I'd wear as a Hamilton Khaki Field alternative

If you're just starting to find an interest in watches, chances are you'll have tapped something like "best watches for beginners", or "best first watch" into Google. And having done so, I'd wager that you've probably been met with the Hamilton Khaki Field.

There's a good reason for that. The Khaki Field is one of the most recognisable watches out there, and offers impeccable value – the manual-winding model can be had for around £500, and packs in a lot of heritage for that price.

But if you crave something else, you might find the recommendations dry up. Fear not, dear reader – I've drawn on my extensive knowledge of all things ticking, tocking and time-telling to draw up a list of five of the very best entries into the world of watches.

1. Casio G-Shock GW-M5610U-1ER

(Image credit: Casio G-Shock)

I had planned to stick with analogue watches for this round up, as I think it's likely to be more aligned with what people are searching for. But if there's only one digital watch to include in something like this, it's the GW-M5610U-1ER.

I'm a firm believer that every watch collection needs a G-Shock, and if you only ever have one, it should be this. Classic shape, dive watch-rivalling water resistance, solar powered and multi-band 6 connectivity for atomic timekeeping. All of that for £100? Unmissable.

2. Citizen Tsuyosa

(Image credit: Citizen)

The Citizen Tsuyosa has become something of a modern classic, earning a reputation for offering exceptional quality and style at a price which defies belief. This watch may be simple, but with its integrated bracelet, automatic movement and sleek dial, it's a no brainer for those seeking a first automatic watch.

Keep an eye out for deals, too – this one is often available at crazy low prices.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Seiko Cocktail Time

(Image credit: Seiko)

There's every chance that – at least in some circles – the Seiko Cocktail Time is suggested just as often as Hamilton's Khaki Field model. However, the dressier nature of these watches means they still qualify as something of an under the radar pick – and a darn good one at that!

Renowned for some of the best bang-for-the-buck dials out there, this range can be had for peanuts and looks incredibly classy.

4. Detrash McQ: Salmon

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

If you're looking to buy into a company which does something good for the planet and good-looking, Detrash should be on your radar. Born from a desire to make big changes to the eco-friendliness of the watch industry, Detrash uses a range of killer materials like recycled steel, BeerSkin and #tide ocean bound plastic.

The McQ Salmon is one of those watches which could be dressed up or down, making it a fantastic one-watch collection.

5. Nomos Club Campus

(Image credit: Nomos)

Nomos Club Campus: £1,380 at Goldsmiths At just £1,380, this Nomos Club Campus might be all the watch you ever need.

While some may scoff at a watch of this price as an entry-level piece, I've included it here for two reasons. First is simple – if you've got the cash and really want to start strong, you could do a lot worse than this Nomos, complete with a true in-house movement and a gorgeous design.

Second is perhaps even easier to understand – while us watch nerds look at an entry-level watch as the start of a collection, some may simply want one watch to keep them going for life. This Nomos, while slightly pricier, will have no problems doing just that.