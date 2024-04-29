A Week on the Wrist with the Nomos Club Sport Neomatik – pretty much the best value in modern watchmaking

When we think of the best watches, there are a wealth of different metrics by which we could measure it. Some will simply look to the best display of skill, with a money-no-object attitude.

For the vast majority of us, though, value counts for a lot. Luxury timepieces don't come cheap, and if we're going to pick one up, it needs to offer exceptional value for money.

Enter the Nomos Club Sport Neomatik. This is a neatly designed piece which fuses sporty and classic design cues, leaving us with a watch which can truly do it all. Let's dive in and take a closer look at this watch.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Let's kick off with a handful of specs. The Club Sport Neomatik features a 39.5mm case diameter, making it nice and neat for slimmer wrists. That is, however, paired with a 49.5mm lug-to-lug width.

Nomos are notorious for having long lugs, and while this certainly isn't the worst example, it is on the longer side. Still, sitting just 8.4mm thick, it's the only measurement which should be any cause for concern, with all others pointing to a stunning wearing experience.

My review unit features the Tabac dial colour. That's brown to you or I, though it feels a little harsh to call it that. In practice, the colour is really pleasing – muted, but with a sunray pattern which plays with the light nicely.

You'll also find a whopping 200m of water resistance on board. That's surprising for a watch which errs on the dressy side, and is a perfect example of how this watch is rarely as it seems.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Flip it over, for example, and you'll get a great view of that stunning in-house movement through the display case back. This is no ETA movement with a branded rotor, either – Nomos designs and manufactures these calibres from the ground up in Glashuette.

You'll get a respectable 43 hours of power reserve from the DUW 3001 movement. It also sits a staggering 3.2mm tall, helping to keep the overall package as slim as possible.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

What is the Nomos Club Sport Neomatik like to wear?

On the wrist, this watch was an absolute breeze. It's endlessly comfortable, with rounded portions where you need them and a supple bracelet which never catches.

Where the sporty side of the Club Sport Neomatik lends itself to a comfortable wearing experience, the dressy side definitely helps with legibility. Central hour and minute hands are met with a small seconds sub-dial at the 6 o'clock position.

That makes for an effortlessly easy-to-read dial. Those hour and minute hands are chunky, but not overly so, while the even numbered numerals make things even easier.

If I had to pick out one gripe, it would be that lug-to-lug width. As mentioned above, it's certainly not the worst example out there, but it's still frustratingly large. It sits right on the cusp for my wrist, meaning any small amount of rotation makes it look like you're wearing a wall clock.

More frustrating than the size, though, is the way the lug is constructed. A gentle redesign could have easily halved the length of the lugs without really impacting the design, but making it easier for smaller wrists to manage.

Everything is forgiven when you flip the watch over, though. Because if you thought this was pretty from the front, you'll me mighty impressed with the movement on show at the back.

Staggering finishing absolutely defies the price point this watch sits at, making it easy to think you're wearing something worth two or three times as much. It's a constant reminder of just what value is on offer with this brand.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the Nomos Club Sport Neomatik worth the money?

As a wider statement, I'd go as far as saying Nomos currently represents the best value for money in the watchmaking industry. Their combination of slick designs and in-house movements – at prices which don't induce stomach cramps – makes for a really compelling offering.

As for the Nomos Club Sport Neomatik specifically, I think this is definitely a worthwhile pickup. You'll pay £2,820 for the configuration I have here, which is ridiculously good value.

Frankly, you could easily pick one of these up and expect a five figure price tag. Seeing it for a chunk of change under £3,000? It's a total no brainer for me.