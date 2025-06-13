A Week on the Wrist with the Orient Mako – the biggest bargain in modern dive watches

If you're a fan of watches, you'll know that a well balanced collection can contain many things. Some will utilise a range of dial colours and strap materials, while others will offer variants on a single theme.

But for most people, a dive watch is an essential part of any collection. The prevalence of these models is unprecedented, as the water resistance and hardy nature of the design makes them a solid choice for a go-anywhere, do-anything piece.

They don't always come cheap, but I maintain that a more affordable dive watch is a much better option for anyone who plans to actually use it in an aquatic environment. And if you're on the hunt for a bargain diver, there are few as appealing as the Orient Mako.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Orient Mako key specs

I've been testing the Orient Mako Arabic Dial version, though there are a lot of similarities in all of the range. But for the sake of clarity, that's the specific variant we're discussing today.

The 41.8mm case sits just 12.8mm thick, and is crafted from stainless steel. Inside, you'll find the Orient F6922 movement. That's an automatic calibre, offering 40 hours of power reserve and a day-date indicator at three o'clock.

The watch offers 200m of water resistance, which is more than enough for the waterborne pursuits of the average Joe. It's more than enough to not worry while swimming, which is about as wet as most will get.

Of course, as the name should suggest, the dial features Arabic numerals at the six, nine and 12 o'clock positions. It's a good look and makes for a very easy reading experience.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

What's the Orient Mako like on the wrist?

Right off the bat, the Orient Mako makes for a really compelling wearing experience. The proportions of the case are brilliant – right on the limit for most wrists, but that just means it's making the most of what's on offer.

You'll enjoy a slim case thickness, with a really easy-to-read dial that epitomises what this kind of watch is all about. It's unassuming, and really sits neatly overall.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

My one gripe here is the bracelet. There are two things I don't like about it. First is the build quality – it doesn't exactly feel like a quality unit, with old school stamped clasp and hollow end links. It's not uncommon in lower priced models, but I'd have liked something a smidge more premium-feeling.

Still, that's not the end of the world. Simply pick out a different design and change your watch strap to make it instantly more appealing – my pick is this silicone strap from Amazon.

Second is the strap width. That's a slightly plump 22mm, which I think sits rather peculiarly with the other dimensions. A 20mm strap would have been much more appropriate.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the Orient Mako worth the money?

At the time of writing, the variant I'm testing retails for £424.99 / €429.99 (approx. US$580 / AU$885). That certainly makes it an affordable option, though it's certainly not going to be an impulse purchase.

I do think it's worth the money, despite the concerns I have over the strap. It's really a perfect watch for swapping that out anyway – factor in £25 for the strap of your choice and have the perfect diver for under £450.

It certainly sits among stiff competition from brands like Seiko and Citizen, who also offer some incredible watches for this much or less. Which option is right for you will come down to personal preference, but the Orient Mako should definitely be in your sights.