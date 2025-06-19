New Christopher Ward dive watch collection is cheaper than you might think

Quick Summary New Christopher Ward dive watches are here, and they're cheaper than you'd think! If you're looking for a bargain entry point into the Christopher Ward system, this is it.

We're big fans of Christopher Ward here at T3 – and it's not hard to see why. The brand offers some of the best value for money in the modern watch industry, routinely producing pieces which defy their price tag.

I've been lucky enough to test just about everything the brand has released over the last few years, even picking up a few for my own collection. It's great fun, but it does mean that it sometimes takes a lot to impress me.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Enter the new C60 Trident Reef collection – a range of colourful dive watches crafted in collaboration with artist and designer, Ana Brecevic. Not only do these watches epitomise the simple brilliance of dive watches perfectly, they're also a bargain – you can snag one from just £695 / €895 / US$850.

The model is available in two different case sizes – 41mm and an unusually broad 44mm. That bucks recent trends for smaller case sizes, though it does also plug a gap in the brand's range.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

You'll find five dial colours on offer – Acro White, Chalice Yellow, Helio Blue, Galaxea Black or Tuba Orange – with each offered on a Bader bracelet or a rubber strap to match with either the dial or the seconds hand. That bracelet uses the same buckle extension as the Christopher Ward Trident Lumiere, too.

Some of the rubber strap combinations can start to get a bit lairy, but that's all part of the fun – the Rolex Submariner sits having no fun on a poolside lounger while these are racing jet-skis in the harbour.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Don't think you have to give up core specs to get the price this good, either. Inside, you'll find a Sellita SW200-1 movement, which offers 38 hours of power reserve, a 4Hz beat rate and accuracy of +-20 seconds per day.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Case height for both models is 11.45mm, which is more than respectable. And a lug-to-lug measurement of 47.9mm on the smaller case and 51.4mm on the larger one ensures nothing ever feels overly large.