PS6 will make the PS5 Pro look like a mere toy, according to major leak

Quick Summary Information on a forthcoming PS6 console has emerged, with a suggestion that it will be three times more powerful than the current PS5. It'll even be twice as powerful as the PS5 Pro, it's said. A Sony gaming handheld has also leaked.

An industry expert claims to have found hardware details for the PlayStation 6 and suggests that Sony's next-gen console will be a beast of a machine. If true, it is said to be twice as powerful as the P55 Pro when it comes to rasterisation and 3D rendering.

That's in comparison with recent leaks about the next-gen Xbox, which will reportedly be less capable than that.

In addition, the leak has added both the PS6's price and additional hardware surprise – a long-awaited successor to the PS Vita.

This all comes from YouTube channel Moore's Law is Dead – a regularly trusted source when it comes to gaming hardware information. The channel claims to have discovered details from a leaked AMD presentation.

It says that the PS6 is codenamed Orion and it could be released late 2027/early 2028.

The video also suggests that due to cost saving measures, Sony will look to release the new machine for roughly the same as the launch price of the PS5 – and not the much-maligned price point of the PS5 Pro.

That puts it around the $499 / £449 mark.

What else is known about PS6 and the mystery Sony handheld?

It'll also be backward compatible with PS5 and PS4 games, it's claimed, and run at a minimised power output – something Sony has been moving towards even with this latest generation.

As Engadget also writes, it's worth noting that the presentation all this information comes from is a couple of years old – it was pitched by AMD to Sony in 2023. Things might have changed in the interim, although it's fairly obvious that the PS6 will have to be more capable than the PS5 Pro. It'd hardly be a generational upgrade, otherwise.

Also found in the documents were mentions of a handheld names Canis. This is said to be also compatible with PS5 and PS4 games, and planned for the same 2027/28 launch window.

It will be more powerful than the Xbox Ally X, but then that's hardly surprising given the two year gap between releases.

We'll keep our ear to the ground in case more about either device surfaces, and considering we're coming to the end of a traditional console cycle it's likely there'll be plenty more to learn in the coming months.