I played the pinnacle of retro gaming – the G'AIM'E Time Crisis Lightgun System shoots for the stars and scores

Quick Summary The G'AIM'E Time Crisis Lightgun System has already smashed its Kickstarter funding goal and will be shipping from November. I had a play with one at a demo in London to find out why this setup is different from all the lightgun accessories we've seen before,

There has never been a better time to be a retro games fan. We're treated to a new handheld roughly every other week, emulators are now available on Apple devices as well as Android phones, and reissued computers and consoles continue to be almost as popular as the originals.

There's just one area of retro gaming that hasn't been totally cracked before, although that's about to change.

While lightguns have been reimagined in recent times – often working with a PC and some emulated games – they've nearly always been hamstrung by complicated setups or latency issues. Some of those I've tried over the years require sensors to be placed around a monitor or TV, and the guns themselves have proved clunky or unreliable.

Arcade1Up has an elegant solution in its deluxe Time Crisis cabinet, but that costs an eye-watering £700 for the privilege. So what if I told you there was another, far cheaper and highly effective way to play lightgun classics on any TV? And it's completely plug-and-play, so there are no fiddly set up shenanigans.

Well, that's exactly what's on offer from G'AIM'E, an offshoot of accessory manufacturer Tassei Denki. It has created a lightgun system that works on any TV at any size, no matter whether it's an LCD, LED, OLED or what have you, and there's not a sensor in sight.

Currently in a Kickstarter funding phase (although it's smashed the target already), the G'AIM'E system comes in the form of a small set-top box and up to two lightguns, plus an optional pedal and up to four iconic arcade hits from Bandai Namco – Time Crisis, Point Blank, Steel Gunner, and Steel Gunner 2. Oh, and I just so happen to be one of the first people outside the company itself to have played it.

G'AIM'E Time Crisis Lightgun System hands-on: how it works

Unlike many alternatives, the G'AIM'E Time Crisis Lightgun System doesn't use sensors. Each gun contains a custom camera that's powered by AI algorithms to know exactly where on a screen you're pointing and what frame it is when you hit the trigger.

That enables precise aiming and low latency gameplay without needing any additional equipment. You can use it with any modern TV or monitor (even some projectors) and all you need to do is ensure there are no lights around the display that might confuse the gun.

You can play in low light or a brightened room (as I did in my demo) – it really doesn't seem to matter. You can also play sitting down or standing up, with or without the optional pedal, and it doesn't matter how tall you are either as initial calibration sets it all up for you.

The G'AIM'E box is about the size of a streaming device, or a Dreamcast disc case, and it comes with HDMI out, two USB-C ports on the front for two-players or a single gun with the pedal, and there's a third on the rear for power. It's all very simple.

The device outputs 1080p visuals, with the games running in their original 4:3 aspect ratios (the menus and calibration tutorial are in 16:9). You also get stereo sound – as was available on the arcade machines back in the day.

The lightgun feels very similar to a Time Crisis original, with rumble effects and numerous buttons dotted around the barrel. These are used for play/pause, coin insertion (as the games are based on the arcade versions), and you can use A/B buttons for in-game functions, such as duck and reload.

As I was playing an early prototype, I was told the gun's USB-C will change before it's shipped, but it'll be 4-metres long so you can easily stand or sit at the requisite distance from your TV depending on its size.

G'AIM'E Time Crisis Lightgun System hands-on: the games

Onto my experience and I got to play three of the games that will come preinstalled on the box, depending on which version you purchase.

Time Crisis was a shoo-in, considering that's the one most will buy it for. I've been told that Bandai Namco rebuilt the game itself specifically for the G'AIM'E system, rather than just rely on emulation, so it plays wonderfully. It is graphically identical to the original, albeit dramatically upscaled to Full HD, and it runs super smoothly.

You can play with or without an on-screen cursor, and it took me a while to get used to gun positioning when I tried without. However, a few practice plays and muscle memory takes over. The gun is responsive and while I need more time with a final version to assess accuracy in full, I soon lost myself in the sheer fun of it all.

Incidentally, I found it easier to play without the pedal (on my second try) and using the A button to hide and reload instead, but purists will welcome the option.

Point Blank was (pardon the pun) a blast. Playing with one of the G'AIM'E team in two-player, it was instantly apparent that this will become a family favourite. There's no real violence to speak of and the mini-games are great gun – albeit tougher than I remembered.

I also got to play a bit of the first Steel Gunner, which showed just how well the rumble works with rapid fire machine gun action.

I'll get more time to judge the game choices when I test a review sample, but it is testament to the system that I forgot I was meant to be scrutinising them, having been caught up in the instant thrill of it all.

G'AIM'E Time Crisis Lightgun System hands-on: price and conclusion

And that's essentially the point. By making the guns, console and games as simple to set up and play as possible, G'AIM'E has built a system that's not just for nostalgia or nerds like me who remember and loved the originals – it's as accessible and attractive for family and party gaming.

It asks little of users when it comes to the tech, so they can simply enjoy the experience.

Even the price is reasonable, with just £99 securing you the box, a lightgun and Time Crisis. If you want to step that up to include the pedal and the three other games – Point Blank, Steel Gunner and Steel Gunner 2, then it's just £40 more. Or if you want the Ultimate setup and two-player action, it's just shy of £200 for the kit and an additional lightgun.

Yes, it is a one-trick pony of sorts, and you can't install your own games post-purchase, but there are few entertainment packages quite like it. And other solutions can cost a whole lot more.

It'll all start to ship from November (just in time for the holiday season), and I'm looking forward to giving the system all a proper playthrough closer the time. For now though, colour me impressed – it might just be the retro games console that takes the hobby to a whole new level.