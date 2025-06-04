Nintendo Switch 2 launch day LIVE: games, updates, accessories and more

Live
It's almost here! After months since being officially announced, and an even longer period of rumours and speculation, Nintendo's all-new console is winging its way into the hands of eager gamers in time for the launch day tomorrow.
Yep, the Nintendo Switch 2 will finally be available on Thursday 5 June and it could well be the Japanese gaming giant's biggest launch yet.
Along with the console itself, microSD Express cards, game controllers, cases, screen protectors, and so much more will be delivered to those who pre-ordered. While some retailers have promised to hold a smattering of stock for the lucky few to buy on day one.
But why the fuss? What makes the Nintendo Switch 2 so special? Here we'll be covering the launch shenanigans and bringing you up to speed with everything you need to know about the Switch 2 – all the way up to its launch and through the day.
So join us regularly to find out the latest. And check out the essential features and stories we've posted so far. Happy Switch 2 day!
Day one games to consider
While Mario Kart World will undoubtedly be the first game on most new Switch 2 owner's wishlist (and in many a bundle to begin with), there are several other games to consider on launch day.
Here are a few of my picks (ie. I'm eyeing them up myself).
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
Even though I've played through Cyberpunk 2077 already (on an Xbox Series X when the Xbox One version originally came out), I'm keen to see how the Switch 2 version stands up. And I'll happily retread the streets of Night City on a portable device.
It'll also come with the Phantom Liberty expansion built in, so that's an added bonus.
I'm a big fan of the Yakuza games and am looking to going back to the very beginning with this Director's Cut version of Yakuza 0. Not only does it introduce new cut scenes, but the game finally gets an English language track for the first time.
Superbly crafted by Hazelight Studio, this follow-up to It Takes Two is another co-op adventure that's played in split screen and requires both players to work together to progress. It's actually one of the games of the year so far on other platforms, so seems like a no-brainer for the Switch – especially as you get two Joy-Con controllers as standard.
Survival Kids
While the other games here have already been available on other platforms, Survival Kids is a Switch 2 exclusive. Also a co-op title you can enjoy with a friend or family member, you must solve puzzles together and, well, survive on a deserted island. It's also playable in single-player too.
I've always found Switch to be a great console for collaborative play, it it seems the successor will be too.
All aboard the Express train
One key difference between the Nintendo Switch 2 and its predecessors is that to expand the storage beyond the 256GB that comes built in, you cannot use the same kind of microSD cards.
Standard storage solutions do not offer data speeds fast enough to cope with Switch 2 versions of games.
You will instead need a microSD Express card, such as the 256GB version recently released by PNY. There are also similar cards from SanDisk and Samsung, even adorned with Nintendo branding.
These cards are capable of read speeds of up to 890MB/s and write speeds of 750MB/s. Even pro microSD cards max out at around 200MB/s.
Of course, those extra speeds mean extra cost and even a 256GB Express card will set you back around three to four times an equivalent standard microSD. Sizes over 256GB are also as rare as hen's teeth.
Still time to order?
Sadly, while some retailers have found some stock over the last few days, they've been snapped up almost instantly. That includes the EE Nintendo Switch 2 bundles it listed yesterday, which were available on monthly payment plans.
However, we have heard that the likes of Smyths Toys in the UK might have some stock put aside to sell on the day if you visit one of its select stores up and down the country. There are no guarantees but doors will be opening at 11am BST tonight as part of its midnight celebrations. You can find out more here.
Other than that, you are best advised to check out our stock trackers for the UK and US to see if we've found other retailers with units.
Addressing the elephant in the room...
Hi, T3's news editor Rik Henderson here to kick off our live Switch 2 launch blog. And as with many around the globe, I'm eagerly-awaiting my own pre-order, which is expected to be delivered tomorrow.
However, before I crack on with exciting Switch 2 details and news, I thought I'd update you on why we'll not be reviewing the console in time for release day. It's actually quite simple – along with just about the rest of the media, Nintendo has not supplied us with a review unit ahead of launch.
That's unusual for any major product, let alone a new games console – which we normally have weeks before it is made available publicly. But them's the breaks.
It's unlikely to signify anything – after all, we have managed to get some hands-on time with the Nintendo Switch 2 in recent weeks and it looks to be every much the Switch successor we'd hoped – but it does make it tricky to bring you reviews of any launch games, too. Even third-party ones.
Still, we're not complaining, just pointing it out in case you were wondering where and when our test will be available.
We'll keep you informed on that score (both figuratively and literally) in the coming days.