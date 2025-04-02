GameCube confirmed for Nintendo Switch Online, but there's a catch

Quick Summary Nintendo will be adding GameCube to its lineup of classic consoles available through Switch Online. The only issue is that it'll be exclusive to Expansion Pass subscribers on Nintendo Switch 2.

A few weeks ago, we brought you the rumour that GameCube games could be heading to Switch Online and now we have official confirmation – Nintendo will be adding emulation as part of the Expansion Pass.

However, before you get too excited, only those with a new Nintendo Switch 2 will be able to play them.

We're not sure exactly why that is – maybe the more powerful processor is needed to render the games more accurately, but then I've been able to play upscaled GameCube titles on a Raspberry Pi 4 for years, so who knows?

Still, it's great that we're getting to replay some true classics at last.

Announced during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation, the service will launch with several much-requested releases, including The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, Soul Calibur II, F-Zero GX, Super Mario Sunshine, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, Super Mario Strikers, Chibi-Robo, Luigi’s Mansion, and Pokémon Colosseum.

There will also be a recreated, wireless version of the classic Nintendo GameCube controller that'll also include the Chat button that's needed to use the Switch 2's new community features.

That will launch the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2 – 5 June 2025 – but is not needed to play the new library of games. You'll be able to use the Joy-Cons or new Pro Controller, as you'll be able to map the controls to whichever buttons you want.

Hopefully, we'll get a whole host of other GameCube classics rapidly – 1080° Avalanche and Wave Race: Blue Storm would be next on my list. Oh, and Star Wars Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader wouldn't go amiss – that's notoriously difficult to emulate.