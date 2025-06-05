These 4 Switch 2 extras are genuinely essential for Nintendo's new console

The Switch 2 is finally here, with many people receiving their new Nintendo console and digging into the greatness that is Mario Kart World. If you're still struggling to obtain a console, however, then check out our Switch 2 stock tracker.

I've been playing with Nintendo's new console, and already think it's my product of 2025. But there are some day-one essential extras that I really, truly think you need to get the fuller experience out of the Switch 2.

And, no, I'm not talking about the official Camera. Or the Mario Kart Joy-Con 2 Wheel, for that matter. No, here I'm pointing out one extra that you'll absolutely require for storage, another for keeping the console protected on the go, and the last to improve your gaming control experience.

1. microSD Express card

I've written a separate feature on 'What the heck is microSD Express and why does the Switch 2 require it?', which is worth reading to get some background information on this new type.

Physically, a microSD 'EX' card is the very same size as any other microSD card. But its interface, the 'Express' type (or 'EX' for short), is much faster than lesser formats.

It's this speed that the Switch 2 requires to run games from the card, if that's where your games come to live. That means you can't simply swap an old Switch mSD card into the new console – as that simply won't work.

Don't get the 'EX' or 'Express' markings confused for SanDisk's 'Extreme' branding, as those are totally different things. But you'll definitely want a correct card type to expand on the console's 256GB internal storage, especially if you're downloading games.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With new Virtual Games now part of the Nintendo Online Store, that's now especially true. With future games likely to exceed their physical cartridge limitations (if purchased as physical media), there's likely to be a download component for all Switch 2 games of the future.

So, in short, you'll want the extra storage space, whether 128GB or 256GB, to ensure you've got all the capacity you could possibly require.

2. Switch 2 Pro Controller

Straight out of the box the Nintendo Switch 2 features two Joy-Con 2 controllers, which you can break into individual left and right for two players to control (as if mini-controllers).

Much as I've got a lot of love for the Joy-Con 2, and the plastic clip included that transforms them into a one-player controller, they just don't cut it compared to the true, dedicated, standalone Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.

Yes, it'll cost you a few quid, but it'll deliver a much smoother, improved gaming control experience. I have one, and while I'm only mere hours into my Switch 2 ownership at this point, I'm already using it 100% of the time.

Now, if you already own the original Pro Controller for the Switch or Switch OLED, then you don't necessarily need to buy this Switch 2 Pro Controller variant. That's because the Switch is backwards compatible, including with controller peripherals. So this 'hack', if you like, could bevery useful if you've got the older kit.

3. Official carry case and screen protector

This one is a no-brainer – although I'm still waiting for mine to arrive, so won't be using my Switch 2 outside until it gets delivered!

One of the best purchases I ever made for my original Switch was the hardshell carry case – the official one from Nintendo, no less, as it's really nicely made and stands the test of time.

It ought to be the same tale for the Switch 2, too. You'll definitely want to protect that console from any damage, as a big part of its potential is when playing on the go. You needn't be wired up to a TV all of the time.

The official Switch 2 Carry Case also comes with a screen protector, which you can pop on the front of you Switch 2 to negate any scratches that might occur. Personally, I don't like the look of such protectors, but it's too easy to regret not having one when it's too late.

It's the details that really make the travel case that bit extra special, though. There are slots to insert physical game cartridges – so you can travel with a full games library. The netted pouch inside also means you can wrap up various cables and additions without them getting near the console's screen, too.

Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case Screen Protector deals $12.99 View $19.99 View $24.99 View Show more

4. Nintendo Online + Expansion

Okay, so this one is kinda obvious: but if you're buying a Switch 2 with Mario Kart World then, well, you're really going to want some of that online play.

From knockout tournaments, to open-world free roaming, to battle royale games with up to 24 players – this is going to be a major summertime gaming moment.

Not only that, if you expand beyond Nintendo Online's base package and opt for Nintendo Online + Expansion instead, then you also gain access to Switch 2 game upgrades. Not to mention a library of classics from Nintendo consoles of the past.

Already own The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and/or Tears of the Kingdom? The 'Expansion' part of your purchase permits the Switch 2 version downloads, with improved graphics, saving the £7.99/$9.99 fee per game otherwise.

I think this is another no-brainer, with hours of added entertainment at your fingertips. And as Switch 2 launch titles are fairly thin on the ground right now, it's a great excuse to dig into the suite of games that are tucked away in here.