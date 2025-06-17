I bought the official Switch 2 Carry Case, but wish I hadn’t – don’t make the same mistake as me

I've had my Switch 2 for two weeks now – and I'm loving Nintendo's new console. It's a true 5-star product, in part because it's effortlessly portable, making gaming while on the go better than ever.

But the console does not come with a carry case included, making it an essential purchase if you've bagged Nintendo's console sequel (stock is hard to find, though, which is where T3's Switch 2 stock tracker can help in the UK).

I've already written about the 4 essential accessories that you need to add when buying a Switch 2, one of which is indeed a carry case. I purchased the official Nintendo Switch 2 Carry Case (with screen protector), however, and now don't think it was the best choice.

Here's why you shouldn't make the same mistake as I did, and consider choosing an alternative mode of portable protection for your Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Where's all the storage at?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

With my original Switch I bought the official 'Hard Pouch - Deluxe Elite Edition', which includes cartridge slots within to make carrying your games around a breeze. But Nintendo doesn't make an equivalent of this for Switch 2.

The only official Switch 2 Carry Case from Nintendo? It doesn't have such cart slots. Indeed, the only additional storage is the netted section, as shown in my photograph above, which you could aimlessly drop games into – but I'd rather not.

Sure, it's a handy pouch to have, but I'd have thought that Nintendo would have a more extensive selection of storage compartments in an official product such as this. A lot of the third-party brands offer more comprehensive solutions.

I'm not doubting the quality of the official case, mind, and I do love the subtle branding on the smooth exterior finish – as you can see in the lead shot of this article – but I'd hoped for greater versatility.

What to buy instead?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

While the Switch 2 fits snugly in the soft-lined case, so has performed its main job for me when the console has been in my bag, you're no doubt wondering what's a better alternative to buy instead?

The best option that we've seen so far – and which my T3 colleague possesses (I'm jealous) – is an option from Belkin. It's cannily named the Charging Case for Nintendo Switch 2 and, as the name spells out, you can already tell what it can do.

One of the Switch 2's less-than-ideal features is that its battery life only lasts a handful of hours when on the go. But this Belkin case? It's got a 10,000mAh battery within, which is almost two full console recharges whilst you're on the move.

It's small enough a capacity to take on a plane no dramas, too, so you could take it wherever you please. Yes, it's double the price, but it does an awful lot more than the official option – and would be my go-to pick for anyone looking to buy. Even more so, given the official case is sold out at most retailers...