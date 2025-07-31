Yes, Skechers really has launched AirTag sneakers to track your kids
Giving children comfortable shoes and parents comfort of mind
Quick Summary
Skechers has a range of training shoes for kids that come with a hidden compartment for an Apple AirTag.
That allows you to track your children at school, a party or whenever they're not at home using Apple's Find My app.
Skechers has added an element of sneaky to its sneakers with a new range of kids shoes with hidden compartments in the sole. They're designed so that parents can hide an Apple AirTag inside to keep track of their little'uns.
Sitting the Find My Skechers range, the trainers come in multiple sporty colours and are predominantly for kids of elementary or primary school age. There are more models available in the US than the UK at present, although there are Find My shoes on sale both sides of the Atlantic.
There are GO RUN Elevate 2.0 shoes for girls and boys from around 4 to 10-years of age. You can also get toddler versions in the States.
As also reported by 9to5Mac, you have to supply your own Apple AirTag, which hides in a sealable hole under the heel in one of the shoes. But this will allow you to track your child, to make sure they are where you expect – at school, a club or whathaveyou.
As the AirTag is separate, it'll work the same as if it were on a keyring or in a bag pocket. You register it to your Apple account and use the Find My app on an iPhone or iPad to keep tracks of its location.
Find My isn't pinpoint accurate when you're tracking a device remotely, but is enough for you to see its rough location on a map – and know whether it is stationary or moving.
Of course, there might be some concerned with the prospect of others planting a tracker in your child's shoe, but it's well hidden compartment and the trainer looks similar to others from Skechers or rival brands.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
As Skechers puts it in the American ad: "We all know Skechers is famous for comfort, and now they're giving us comfort of mind when it comes to our kids."
Well, at least they won't lose their sneakers quite so often.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.