Yes, Skechers really has launched AirTag sneakers to track your kids

Skechers has added an element of sneaky to its sneakers with a new range of kids shoes with hidden compartments in the sole. They're designed so that parents can hide an Apple AirTag inside to keep track of their little'uns.

Sitting the Find My Skechers range, the trainers come in multiple sporty colours and are predominantly for kids of elementary or primary school age. There are more models available in the US than the UK at present, although there are Find My shoes on sale both sides of the Atlantic.

There are GO RUN Elevate 2.0 shoes for girls and boys from around 4 to 10-years of age. You can also get toddler versions in the States.

As also reported by 9to5Mac, you have to supply your own Apple AirTag, which hides in a sealable hole under the heel in one of the shoes. But this will allow you to track your child, to make sure they are where you expect – at school, a club or whathaveyou.

As the AirTag is separate, it'll work the same as if it were on a keyring or in a bag pocket. You register it to your Apple account and use the Find My app on an iPhone or iPad to keep tracks of its location.

Find My isn't pinpoint accurate when you're tracking a device remotely, but is enough for you to see its rough location on a map – and know whether it is stationary or moving.

Of course, there might be some concerned with the prospect of others planting a tracker in your child's shoe, but it's well hidden compartment and the trainer looks similar to others from Skechers or rival brands.

As Skechers puts it in the American ad: "We all know Skechers is famous for comfort, and now they're giving us comfort of mind when it comes to our kids."

Well, at least they won't lose their sneakers quite so often.