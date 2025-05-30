Your Tile tracker now pops up in this iPhone and Android app

Quick Summary Life360 has announced that Tile is now fully integrated into its app, offering a number of extra features. These include the ability to track your family members and belongings in one app, including location history and notifications if you leave something behind.

Both Apple and Google offer their own options for tracking friends and family – assuming permission has been granted by those people, of course. However, there's another app that offers more in-depth features for family safety and location sharing, as well as compatibility with both iPhone and Android and that's Life360.

The app has been around for over two decades, having launched in 2008, and it is claimed to have over 80 million active users. In 2021, it acquired Tile – the company that made Bluetooth trackers a thing long before Apple announced AirTags and Samsung introduced its Galaxy SmartTag.

That acquisition has finally resulted in Tile being fully integrated into the Life360 app, so if you and your family use it and you have compatible Tile trackers on your keys or in school backpacks, things are about to get a whole lot simpler for you.

What new features does the Life360 and Tile integration bring?

On 28 May 2025, Life360 announced Tile is now fully part of the app. That means users can use Life360 to track family members and items, with the ability to add, set up, and manage Tile trackers without leaving the app.

You will also get automatic push notifications if you have forgotten a Tile-tracked item and this is a free feature, similar to what Apple's Find My offers.

Other features of the Tile and Life360 integration include the ability to see location history for family and valuables, with free members getting two days of history, silver members getting seven days, and gold and platinum members getting 30 days.

There will also be real-time Tile location updates for Tiles that are with a Life360 member, with locations moving on the app as the member travels.

If you don't have Life360, you can download it, create an account and follow the instructions to activate a new Tile. If you have a Tile account, you can follow these instructions to connect Tile to your Life360 account.