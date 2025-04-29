Arlo’s Essential security cameras are now available on Apple Home – here’s why that matters

QUICK SUMMARY Arlo has expanded its Apple Home integration to its Essential security camera collection. The second generation versions of the Essential cameras can now be accessed on the Apple Home app, so iOS users can now view their Arlo devices via Apple Home.

Arlo has upgraded its most affordable security camera line-up with Apple Home compatibility. The second generation models of Arlo’s Essential cameras can now be added to the Apple Home app, so users can experience more features and better usability, including Siri voice control.

Arlo has been working on expanding its features and compatibility recently, including teaming up with Samsung to add features from the Arlo Secure 5 app to the SmartThings app. Now, it’s Apple Home’s turn.

Arlo’s more premium security cameras already have this compatibility, but Arlo has now rolled out its Apple Home integration to the Essential collection, which is viewed as the brand’s more affordable offering. Second generation Arlo Essential cameras, including the Essential 2K Outdoor Camera , the Essential 2K Indoor Camera and the Essential 2K Video Doorbell are included in this Apple Home upgrade.

So, what does this mean, exactly? If you own a second generation Arlo Essential camera or video doorbell , you can add them to the Apple Home app to fully integrate them into your smart home ecosystem. With the Apple Home app, you can check the live feed and screenshots on your Arlo cameras, and use two-way audio to talk to who’s at your property.

(Image credit: Arlo)

Other features include receiving motion and audio notifications from your Arlo cameras to your Apple Home app. Users can also view Arlo devices on their Apple TV and control them using Siri voice commands.

Essentially, if you’ve built your smart home around Apple products and connectivity, you can keep and control all your devices in the Apple Home app, which now includes Arlo devices.

There are a couple of caveats to this integration, though. Firstly, Arlo cameras aren’t yet compatible with Apple Secure Video so if you want to save videos, you’ll still need an Arlo subscription. You’ll also need to check that your Arlo devices are connected to a compatible Arlo Base Station or SmartHub.