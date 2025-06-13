Amazon confirmed as US retailer for Nothing Phone (3)

The Nothing Phone (3) is approaching launch and now we know where to buy it in the US

Nothing Phone (3a)
(Image credit: Sam Cross)
The Nothing Phone (3) will be available at Amazon in the US and Best Buy in Canada.

Speculation still remains about the design of the phone, while it's confirmed to be manufactured in India.

The Nothing Phone (3) is hotly anticipated and could be one of the best Android phones of the year. Scheduled for a 1 July launch, we now know that it’s going to be on sale through Amazon in the US.

Availability has been something of a hot potato for Nothing, as the US hasn’t been well served, with previous devices available from Nothing directly under a “beta” programme, because they didn’t fully support all US network bands. Only the Nothing Phone (2) was properly available in the US.

That’s changing with the Nothing Phone (3), with Carl Pei – company founder and CEO – first telling a fan on X that it would be on sale in the US. Now it has been confirmed by TechCrunch that the Phone (3) will be available from Amazon in the US, while Best Buy will offer it in Canada.

The Phone (3) is said to come in black or white colours, starting at $799 in the US, with the higher-capacity model costing $899. Those prices haven’t been confirmed, but were leaked by Roland Quandt who is often accurate with such details.

The design still remains a mystery

While we’ve seen a design leak that was reported to be the Nothing Phone (3), it’s still not confirmed what the phone will look like. In that previous leak I highlighted that that particular phone design had appeared before as a prototype after the launch of the Nothing Phone (3a).

Now Ben Geskin – a concept designer on X – has claimed that it’s not the Nothing Phone (3). That’s because Nothing has shared another tiny piece of the phone, making it the third such tease via its social channels.

This confirms the model number as A024, which corroborates with a device codenamed Metroid. Geskin points out that the new shared detail doesn’t match the leaked image purported to be the Nothing Phone (3). However, as I previously speculated, we know that that specific design was a prototype and the Phone (3) could still look something like this.

While we’re talking about the Nothing Phone (3), another nugget of information has surfaced. Nothing has used a slightly different tease for its Indian social channels, where it says “Designed in London. Made in India”.

That at least tells us where this phone is made – and it’s not China.

The Nothing Phone (3) will be launched in London on 1 July.

Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that. 

