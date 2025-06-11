Nothing Phone (3) render appears online, but there's no sign of the new dot matrix "Glyph"

Quick summary A phone reported to be the Nothing Phone (3) has been leaked on X. The design has been previously shown by Nothing as a prototype, raising questions as to the accuracy of the leak.

Nothing surprised many when it chose to launch the Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro before the actual Nothing Phone (3). While many expected it in 2024, we now know that it’s due to launch on 1 July 2025.

This will be Nothing’s first flagship phone since the 2023 Nothing Phone (2), and anticipation for the new device is high. However, relatively little is known about it.

There have been few confirmations, except for some details of the pricing. But that might have changed, with the appearance of the Nothing Phone (3) from an established source.

Shared by Max Jambor on X, a render of the new phone shows a distinctly Nothing design, with a clear back revealing the details under the surface. The most notable element is the camera, which I can’t help feeling looks a little like a monkey’s face.

(Image credit: Max Jambor on X)

That comes down to the two round cameras, joined by a more elongated lens. In the image this shows that it contains a regular lens, but I suspect the elongated shape would be for a periscope lens which isn’t on this render.

There are a couple of details in this leak that been shown by Nothing before as part of the tease running up to launch. The first is a triangular detail on the left of the phone, the second is one of the round details on the right.

(Image credit: Nothing)

While these details appear to match this new leaked image, there is a slight texture difference, suggesting that this new leak could be a prototype device rather than the final design.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While it corroborates the fact that Nothing said that it had killed the Glyph Interface, there’s also nothing to reveal that it’s replaced by something else – with speculation suggesting that it would be swapped for a Glyph Matrix system instead.

But if you’ve been following the Nothing story for some time, you might recognise this design – it’s not the first time that it’s been seen. With the launch of the Nothing Phone (3a), the brand put together a YouTube video talking about the design process for the new device.

That video shows off a range of designs that had been considered and sitting slap bang in the middle of the pack is the phone that’s now being teased as the Nothing Phone (3).

The SECRETS behind Phone (3a) - YouTube Watch On

This could lead us to two conclusions: it could be that this is just a prototype and the leak isn’t accurate. Or it could be that the Nothing Phone (3) was revealed three months ago, but no one picked up on it, because they thought it was a prototype.

Most likely is that the “leak” is a move by Nothing to build the hype for its next device, as the timing being right in line with WWDC is suspicious. It fits with the sort of viral marketing that Nothing is known for.

Sadly, we don’t yet know whether this is actually the Nothing Phone (3) or not.

Corroboration with Nothing’s own social media teases suggest that it’s carrying some of the design details of the phone – but whether that distinct camera design is final remains to be seen.