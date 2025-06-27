Here's the Nothing Phone (3) laid bare – ahead of the official launch

Quick Summary The Nothing Phone (3) is set to launch soon, and new leaked renders show the device in full. It's a peculiar looking thing, with a misaligned rear camera array.

In the world of Android phones, few brands have earned such prestige in a short time as Nothing. The brand – led by former OnePlus man, Carl Pei – has quickly become one of the most sought after names in the market.

Soon, its next-gen handset will arrive. The Nothing Phone (3) has been the subject of rumours for months now, with snippets of information coming out over that time.

Now, the good folks at Android Headlines have shared official-looking renders of the device, giving us the best look at it yet. And it's safe to say, it might cause quite a stir.

The device shown in those renders doesn't look too dissimilar to the Nothing Phone (3a) and the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro which launched a little while ago. However, there is a notable shift in the look of the camera, which does away with the camera bump in favour of a peculiar triple-rear camera array.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Peculiar, I say, because the three cameras don't actually line up. There are two sensors sat below, with the third on the top row sat out of alignment. It's properly grating to look at, and feels like a really odd choice.

Elsewhere, we see the Glyph Matrix in the top right hand corner. That's the replacement for the traditional light-up rear panels found on the brand's devices, and should offer a more interactive option for users looking to get quick updates without using the main display.

We also know that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. That's a slightly underpowered option compared to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, but should still offer a significant bump over the previous Nothing Phone (2).

With just days left until the device is fully unveiled, we'll have to wait and see how accurate these leaked renders are. One things for sure though – if it really does look like this, there are certain to be more questions than answers.