Nothing Phone (3) launch confirmed – here's when the new flagship will land
This could be an Android phone killer
Quick Summary
The Nothing Phone (3) now has an official launch window.
It shouldn't be much of a surprise for fans of the brand, mirroring the launches of its two successors.
Nothing has already made significant waves in the world of Android phones. The brand – led by Carl Pei – has brought a succession of fantastic devices to market, offering decent specs at a fair price.
That's all set to change this year, though. As announced at The Android Show, the next-gen Nothing Phone (3) will be the most premium offering from the brand yet, with flagship materials and features – and a price tag to match.
Now, we know when it's going to launch – and it's sooner than you might have thought. The device is set to launch in July, as confirmed by a post on the brand's Twitter page.
There isn't currently a specific date given, though we can certainly speculate. Both the original Nothing Phone (1) and its successor – the Nothing Phone (2) – we're unveiled in the same month, on the 11th and 12th respectively. Neither of those dates are likely this time – they fall on a Friday and a Saturday, respectively – but a mid-July launch seems like it would fit with the brand's historic release schedule.
Phone (3). It's a magic number. Coming July 2025. pic.twitter.com/WEQ7Vcf72HMay 20, 2025
There should be a lot to like about the new handset. Pei's assertions of a flagship device suggest that a similarly flagship processor could be lurking within. A Snapdragon 8 Elite is certainly a possibility, or the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+. Either would be a step up from the current Phone (2).
The device is also expected to utilise a more premium build quality. Many have spoken about the possibility of a titanium frame, but I'd be more excited by an upgraded screen material.
I've been lucky enough to use a lot of Nothing phones, and I seem to always struggle with scratches on the display from the most minor things. A little more hardiness there would go a long way.
Still, with only around four to eight weeks before the launch window, we're not that far away from knowing for certain what will arrive on the device. And knowing Nothing, I'm sure we'll find out some more tidbits ahead of the launch event.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
