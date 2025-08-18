GoPro is quietly building an empire beyond action cams

GoPro, the brand that made action cameras cool, has been going through a bit of a rough patch, but it seems like the company has a plan to move beyond its current woes.

Speaking at the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, GoPro CEO Nicholas Woodman and CFO Brian McGee revealed the brand’s bold plans to expand into new product categories, introduce new software subscriptions, and even help users monetise their footage for AI model training.

The big picture? GoPro wants to shift from building "toys" to making "tools", high-utility, subscription-connected devices for everyone from weekend adventurers to professional creators.

Beyond the action cam

GoPro's CEO says the company currently leads the U.S. action camera market with around 3 million units sold globally per year.

But that’s just a slice of what Woodman sees as a 7-million-unit opportunity that also includes 360 cameras and low-light prosumer gear, the latter being a completely new category for GoPro, launching in 2026.

Meanwhile, the company is re-entering the 360 cam space with Max 2, due later this year, following a successful MAX reboot that is said to have reclaimed 10% market share.

But perhaps the most unexpected move? GoPro is working with high-end helmet brand AGV to create tech-enabled motorcycle helmets with built-in imaging and communication tools.

Why? It's supposedly a $3 billion global market that GoPro sees as ripe for disruption.

GoPro also confirmed it’s launching a program that lets subscribers opt in to license their cloud-stored footage for AI training models.

Big tech firms came knocking, and GoPro’s 13 million hours of video content are in demand.

Users who join the scheme will earn 50% of the licensing revenue, a novel monetisation play for action cam footage.

(Image credit: GoPro)

GoPro’s strategy is now built around the trio of hardware, software, and subscription.

Its $50/year GoPro Premium subscription includes unlimited cloud backup (for GoPro footage), editing tools, and app features, and, according to Woodman, it's performing well.

The company has boosted attach rates (i.e., camera buyers who also purchase a GoPro subscription) from the low 40s to 56%, and retention sits at ~80% by year four.

Starting in 2026, GoPro will also launch software subscriptions decoupled from hardware, potentially appealing to current camera owners and professionals in industries like real estate and construction.

Less hype, more depth

As flashy as its cameras might be, GoPro’s real power now lies in diversification and ecosystem stickiness.

With new categories, software tools, and monetisation options on the way, the brand is betting on long-term relevance well beyond its Hero cameras.

The takeaway? If you thought GoPro peaked with extreme sports videos, you might want to look again: the brand’s next chapter could be its most profitable yet.