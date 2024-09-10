Is the GoPro Subscription worth it in 2024? Let’s break it down

You’ve just snagged a shiny new GoPro, or maybe you're eyeing one. Now the question is: Should you dive into their subscription service? GoPro promises a lot with its premium subscriptions, but does it really make your action-packed life easier?

The best GoPros, including the latest GoPro Hero 13 Black, and older models, such as the GoPro Hero 11 Mini, are sought-after action cameras. They have a ton of features to help you express your creative vision, and as of now, none of them are tied to a GoPro Subscription.

This begs the question: do you need one then? Surely, everything you need is already available in the Quik app, whether you’re a free user or a subscriber. While this is true, paid GoPro users enjoy some good benefits, which aren’t for everyone, but those who have and use them can’t live without them.

Would you benefit from the GoPro Subscription, and if so, which subscription model is bets for you? Let’s break it down.

What does the GoPro Subscription even include?

First off, let’s talk GoPro Premium (retailer link). For $49.99/ £49.99/ AU$69.99 per year, you get unlimited cloud storage for all your epic adventures, meaning every wipeout, waterfall, and whirlwind trip can be uploaded to the cloud without taking up any of your precious device storage.

This is huge if you tend to shoot a lot of high-resolution footage, which can quickly eat up local storage. Imagine all that hassle gone – no more juggling SD cards, no more running out of space mid-hike.

It's worth noting here that unlimited storage only applies to GoPro footage and not data in general. Many people used to use GoPro's storage offer as a cheap alternative to paid cloud services in the past (they even used it to store camera footage from other brands), but GoPro cracked down on it recently.

Subscribers also get up to 50% off GoPro accessories and gear. So, if you’re the type who wants to deck out your camera with every possible mount, strap, or extra battery, these discounts can stack up and easily cover the cost of your subscription over the year. From that helmet mount for your next ski trip to an extra battery for extended sessions, it’s like an endless sale on the stuff you’re already buying.

Discounts on accessories started appearing in a different light since GoPro introduced a slew of interchangeable lenses with the Hero 13 Black. Some features are only available when the camera is equipped with these mods, like the croppable Ultra Wide Lens Mod mode.

(Image credit: GoPro)

Now, let’s talk about damage control. Cameras are prone to getting knocked around, especially if you’re living the GoPro life. The subscription’s camera replacement feature is an absolute lifesaver. It allows you to replace your camera at a significant discount if it gets damaged, and let’s face it – GoPros tend to take a beating.

If your camera takes a nose dive off your bike, into the ocean, or through some other form of accidental destruction, you won’t be scrambling to find the cash for a full-price replacement.

For those who like a simple, no-fuss editing process, GoPro also gives full access to the Quik App. This app is a one-stop shop for creating slick, professional-looking edits without a PhD in video production. Whether you want to slap together a quick highlight reel or add music, filters, and effects, the Quik App’s intuitive design makes editing accessible, even if you’ve never opened an editing suite in your life.

While some of the subscription features might feel more pro-oriented, auto edits are certainly geared towards beginners. The app can help you create reels using the footage you selected, using different templates and music. Better still, the app ensures the video is fully synced to the music! All you have to do is upload the final video to social media.

What About Premium+?

If you’re eyeing something more advanced, there’s GoPro Premium+. This bad boy costs $99.99/ £99.99/ A$169.99 per year (or an additional $49.99/ £49.99/ AU$100 per annum if upgrading from Premium).

What’s the difference? Aside from everything mentioned in the Premium subscription, you’ll also get up to 500GB of cloud storage for footage from any action camera, not just GoPros. That extra space can be a game-changer for content creators juggling footage from multiple sources.

Also, Premium+ includes HyperSmooth Pro, GoPro’s advanced video stabilisation technology designed to create ultra-smooth footage even in extreme conditions. It’s a significant upgrade to GoPro's existing HyperSmooth technology, which was introduced to reduce the shakiness often found in action camera footage.

This subscription tier is particularly suited for more serious content creators or anyone who values that extra edge of smooth, polished footage without relying on additional software.

(Image credit: GoPro)

Is the GoPro Subscription worth it?

Here’s the big question: Should you fork over your hard-earned cash for this subscription?

If you're a casual GoPro user who only dusts off the camera once or twice a year, the value might be a bit overkill. You probably won’t need unlimited cloud storage, and you might not be buying enough accessories to make the discounts worth it.

However, if you’re a regular GoPro user who’s constantly filming and sharing footage, the benefits quickly add up.

Cloud storage alone is a massive perk for frequent users, especially if you record high-res videos on the go. Add in the camera replacement service, and it’s easy to see how the subscription pays for itself over time. For creators who edit and upload regularly, the combination of storage, app access, and accessory discounts makes the subscription a no-brainer.

On the other hand, if you’re someone who’s deep into the content creation world, Premium+ is the tier you’ll want to consider. With its advanced stabilisation tech and increased cloud storage for external footage, it’s designed for pros needing extra tools to take their work to the next level.

In short, GoPro Premium is for adventurers, creators, and “I just dropped my camera into the ocean” folks. If that sounds like you, go ahead and subscribe – you won’t regret it.