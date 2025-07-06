This top-rated GoPro cam gets major discount ahead of Prime Day sale

It might not be the newest kid on the block, but the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini is still punching well above its weight - and right now, it’s cheaper than ever ahead of Amazon's long awaited Prime Day sale.

The big deals event runs July 8-11, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of bargains to be grabbed along the way, including GoPro's very capable lil' cam over at Best Buy.

It's been slashed down to just $139.99 from its original $249.99 price tag - that’s a hefty 44% saving.

The pared-down model launched alongside the larger Hero 11 Black a couple of years ago, and while it skips on a few features - like an LCD screen - it still delivers GoPro’s signature video quality and versatility. In fact, T3 gave it a full five-star review rating when we tested it, praising its stripped-back, "set-and-forget" design that’s always ready for action.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini: was $249.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy The GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini boasts buttery-smooth 5.3K video, slick stabilisation and a rugged, screen-free build made for mounting in tight spots. This early Prime Day deal drops it to just $139.99, making it one of the best-value action cams going right now, especially considering it was almost double the price at launch.

So what else does the GoPro Hero 11 Mini shoots crisp 5.3K footage, includes the same top-notch HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilisation, and has a rugged, mount-anywhere design that makes it ideal for cyclists, skaters, daredevils - basically anyone wanting to capture what's happening from their helmet or handlebars.

What's more, the Mini’s compact size makes it less fiddly to use in tight spots, and while it doesn’t offer live preview or playback on the unit itself, it’s quick and easy to pair with your phone via the GoPro app.

In 2025, GoPro’s lineup includes newer options like the Hero 13 Black and the stripped-back Hero (2024), but here’s the thing: this deal on the Hero 11 Black Mini actually offers better value. The newer Hero (2024) might be smaller and cheaper than the beefier models, but it skimps on more features - while still costing more than this deal right now.

Yes, the Hero 11 Black Mini might not have the most recent sensor upgrades, but it still records footage that’s hard to tell apart from the newer, pricier models - especially if you’re just after slick action cam footage to post online.

If having a screen is a dealbreaker for you, however, it might be worth checking out the early Prime Day discounts on the GoPro Hero 12 that we spotted just the other day.

If you’ve been on the fence about grabbing a GoPro for your summer adventures, I think one of these two deals are worth some serious consideration.