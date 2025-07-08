DJI’s favourite budget drone drops to its lowest price yet for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here, and as usual, a wave of DJI deals has landed – with some of the best discounts we’ve seen yet. Leading the pack is the DJI Mini Neo, the brand’s most affordable drone, which has dropped to its lowest-ever price.

Right now, you can grab the Neo for just $159, saving 20% off its regular $199 price, which is an absolute bargain. It may be small in size, but the Neo packs a punch when it comes to features, plenty of autonomous shooting modes, and the ability to capture cracking 4K video footage.

DJI Neo: was $199 now $159 at Amazon The DJI Neo is a compact, high-performance drone perfect for effortless aerial filming. With smooth flight handling, advanced obstacle avoidance, and crisp 4K video, it’s beginner-friendly yet powerful. Grab it at its lowest-ever price!

Ever since the Neo launched last year, it’s remained a fan-favourite, thanks to its compact and lightweight construction, affordability, and exciting modes, particularly its autonomous mode, which doesn’t require a controller. While you won’t win any races with it (it’s not a particularly fast drone), it's a cracking drone tool for first-time pilots who may feel uncomfortable using more advanced drones to shoot videos and photos.

This is the lowest price the DJI Neo has ever been, so if you fancy dipping your toe into the world of aerial videography, there's no better time than the present. Prime Day ends on the 11th July at midnight though, so don't wait around too long!