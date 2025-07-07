This DJI drone deal is way cheaper than Amazon – hurry, stock is limited!

There are always some brilliant DJI deals in the Amazon Prime Day Sale, however, you should never put all your eggs in one basket, and check out the deals everywhere, before hitting that ‘buy’ button.

Take the DJI Avata Pro-View Combo deal, for instance – it's currently on sale at Walmart, with the price dropped from $1,149 to just $999.99. Can you find this deal on Amazon? Nope! The Pro-View Combo includes the upgraded DJI Goggles 2, delivering a cinematic, ultra-immersive flying experience, along with the Motion 2 Controller for intuitive, one-handed control that makes flying feel effortless.

DJI Avata Pro-View Combo: was $1,149 now $999.99 at Walmart The DJI Avata Pro-View Combo includes the Avata drone, DJI Goggles 2, and DJI RC Motion 2 controller. The drone captures ultra-wide 4K stabilised video at up to 100 fps and features built-in propeller guards for safe flying. It offers a maximum flight time of 18 minutes and a transmission range up to 6.2 miles.

What’s great about the DJI Avata is that it’s ideal for both beginners and professional drone pilots, offering unparalleled ease of use with the included DJI Goggles 2 and DJI RC Motion 2 controller. This setup delivers an FPV (first-person view) experience so immersive that it feels like you’re inside the drone yourself, flying through the sky.

The DJI Avata doesn’t just look good, it performs brilliantly too. It shoots crisp 4K video at up to 100 fps and has an ultra-wide lens, so it’s ideal for capturing dramatic landscapes or smooth, cinematic footage. Its integrated propeller guards and smart safety systems make it well-suited for confident, low-stress flying. Plus, with a full suite of included accessories, it’s flight-ready the moment you open the box.

At $999.99, this really is a fantastic deal. However, according to Walmart, stock is incredibly limited, so make sure you grab this deal while you still can!