The Z Flip 7 is the first handset that's tempted me away from an iPhone and it's already on sale

Every now and then a phone comes along that stops you in your tracks. I've been using an iPhone since the 3GS back in 2009, with a brief spell on Android devices from 2012-2014, but there's something about the flip phone that appeals.

To be fair, I've liked a flip phone since 1999 when I saw the Ericsson T28 but the last few Samsung Galaxy Z Flip models have piqued my interest. And this latest model, the Z Flip 7 has me reaching for my wallet.

This latest model is not just compact, but it's super thin and has an impressive 6.9-inch screen when unfolded. Better still, the outer screen is now a 4.1-inch screen that fills the front, even wrapping around those two cameras – a 50MP main and 12MP wide-angle.

It feels like a lot of effort to move between iOS and Android, but these days it's easier than ever. As I found out testing the latest Xiaomi 15 Ultra earlier this year. Then there's the price. The Z Flip 7 is very much a premium phone, coming in at £1049 for the 256GB model, or £1149 for the 512GB model, which might have delayed my decision.

Now though, just a few days after its announcement it has appeared in the Amazon Prime Day sale, with a 17% discount. That takes the price of the 512GB model down to £949, while the 256GB gets a 10% discount down to, well, the same £949.

At under a grand, I am sorely tempted to make the move and experience a smaller phone in my pocket again. Just like a dreamed of with the Ericson T28.