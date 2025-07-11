The Z Flip 7 is the first handset that's tempted me away from an iPhone and it's already on sale
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is a small and beautifully formed handset, and it's currently 17% off in the Prime Day sale
Every now and then a phone comes along that stops you in your tracks. I've been using an iPhone since the 3GS back in 2009, with a brief spell on Android devices from 2012-2014, but there's something about the flip phone that appeals.
To be fair, I've liked a flip phone since 1999 when I saw the Ericsson T28 but the last few Samsung Galaxy Z Flip models have piqued my interest. And this latest model, the Z Flip 7 has me reaching for my wallet.
This latest model is not just compact, but it's super thin and has an impressive 6.9-inch screen when unfolded. Better still, the outer screen is now a 4.1-inch screen that fills the front, even wrapping around those two cameras – a 50MP main and 12MP wide-angle.
It feels like a lot of effort to move between iOS and Android, but these days it's easier than ever. As I found out testing the latest Xiaomi 15 Ultra earlier this year. Then there's the price. The Z Flip 7 is very much a premium phone, coming in at £1049 for the 256GB model, or £1149 for the 512GB model, which might have delayed my decision.
Now though, just a few days after its announcement it has appeared in the Amazon Prime Day sale, with a 17% discount. That takes the price of the 512GB model down to £949, while the 256GB gets a 10% discount down to, well, the same £949.
At under a grand, I am sorely tempted to make the move and experience a smaller phone in my pocket again. Just like a dreamed of with the Ericson T28.
Finally, the Shadow Blue Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is offered on pre-ordered for the same amazing price. You'll get your phone on 22 July if you order now.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
