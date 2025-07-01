All eyes will be on Samsung's Fold 7, but it's the Flip 7 that could pull the biggest surprise
The Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 may have an unexpected design change as well as significant display upgrades
Quick Summary
While all eyes will be on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 during next week's Unpacked launch event, it might be the smaller Flip 7 that deserves the most attention.
It's claimed it too will be much slimmer than the previous model, making for the most svelte Samsung flip phone to date.
The imminent launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is causing some excitement, but a new report suggests that the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 may be the more surprising reveal. That's because there appears to be a change that we weren't expecting to the Flip's design and dimensions.
We already know that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is designed to be very thin, and it definitely looks slimmer in leaked images than the current model. But we weren't expecting the Galaxy Z Flip 7 to go on Ozempic too. A newly leaked image suggests that's exactly what's happened.
The Flip 7 doesn’t look quite as svelte as the Fold 7 appears to be. But it does appear to have shed some of its former bulk.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: what we know so far
As 9to5Google reports, new images from serial leaker Evan Blass show that the area around the SIM tray is smaller than before, so unless Samsung's made the SIM tray bigger – which is extremely unlikely - then that half of the Flip 7 is thinner than before.
That's a good thing, because the Flip is still quite chunky. It's a bit of a pocket destroyer when folded, so any narrowing is going to make it more comfortable to hold. It'll make it take up marginally less space too.
It's hard to be sure from a leaked press image, of course, but previous rumours have suggested that the Flip 7 will be 13.7mm thick when closed. The current model is 14.9mm thick.
It won't be any lighter, however, and that rumour – posted by Setsuna Digital on Weibo – says that there's a bigger battery (4,300mAh compared to 4,000mAh), a larger internal display (6.9 inches compared to 6.7 inches) and a 4.1-inch external display.
Both displays will reportedly deliver peak brightness of 2,600 nits.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to launch within weeks, alongside the Galaxy Watch 8 range, and possible Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and a mystery additional foldable.
