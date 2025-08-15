Philips Hue is about to launch a wave of new products – but there's one I'm most excited for

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue is gearing up to launch four big new products, including a wired Hue Doorbell, two sets of Festavia lights, and a new Bridge Pro that supports more devices and adds motion-sensing features. They’re expected to be announced at IFA 2025, with pricing and release dates still under wraps.

As a self-confessed Philips Hue fan, I’ll admit the lack of new products this year has been a little disappointing. We’ve had the Wall Washers – which I’m currently reviewing – but that’s been about it. So, you can imagine my excitement when I woke up this morning to find out four brand new Hue products are on the horizon. Safe to say, I was very happy indeed.

We know this because each product briefly appeared on the Philips Hue website before being pulled down. Luckily, a PDF is still floating around that gives us a proper look at what’s coming.

First up is the long-rumoured Philips Hue Doorbell. We first spotted hints of it months ago in the Hue app after it appeared in a section about adding devices without a QR code. Now it’s been finally confirmed – and it looks like it's going to be a wired version too.

The Philips Hue Doorbell was first spotted in March (Image credit: Philips Hue)

Next, we’ve got two new Festavia light sets. The Festavia Permanent Lights seem designed for outdoor use, perfect for framing a window or running along a wall. Philips says they’re suitable for year-round use, although details like IP weatherproofing or temperature ranges haven’t been confirmed yet.

Then there’s the Festavia Globe String Lights. They look set to offer similar features but in a totally different style, with round bulbs that look a little similar to the WiZ Outdoor String Lights. This is the one I’m personally most excited about, especially as I’ve just moved house and am working on the garden.

Festavia Globe String Lights (left) and Festavia Permanent Lights (right) (Image credit: Philips Hue)

Finally, there’s a brand-new Hue Bridge Pro on the way. This one looks like a serious upgrade, promising to turn your Hue lights into motion sensors and support more devices than the current bridge. This is great news because the existing model only supports 50 devices, which is a frustrating limit for hardcore Hue fans who end up juggling multiple bridges.

There’s no official release date or pricing yet, but all signs point to an announcement at IFA 2025 this September. As soon as we know more, we’ll keep you updated – but in the meantime, it’s safe to say Philips Hue fans finally have a lot to look forward to.

