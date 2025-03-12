Philips Hue could be launching its first-ever video doorbell – here's what we know so far
It's a logical next step
QUICK SUMMARY
Rumours are circulating that Philips Hue could launch its first-ever video doorbell this autumn. According to Fabian from HueBlog.com, the device will likely feature a camera at the top, a bell button with an LED ring below, and may even include a chime device for audible alerts.
As a self-proclaimed Philips Hue fanatic, I couldn’t be more excited about the possibility of the smart lighting brand launching its first-ever video doorbell. The Philips Hue lineup has been pretty stable for a while now, with the most recent addition being the Hue Twilight last year. However, it’s been almost two years since we saw a new Hue Secure product, so this potential launch is seriously exciting.
As always, we’re relying on our trusted source – Fabian from HueBlog.com – who believes we can expect a video doorbell as part of the brand's upcoming product launch in the autumn. He's suggested that the design will likely be a classic doorbell style, featuring a camera in the upper part and a bell button with an LED ring below it.
However, we have been warned not to get too carried away, so let's just go through what we know so far.
The rumored Philips Hue Secure video doorbell could also arrive with a chime device, giving users an audible alert when someone’s at the door. If it does launch, it’s also highly likely users will be able to control it remotely via the Philips Hue app. This would also allow users to connect the doorbell to other devices for triggered actions, including the best Philips Hue lights switching on when someone approaches the front door or rings the bell.
That said, nothing's official yet, and Philips Hue hasn’t announced anything itself. Still, Fabian points out that a Philips Hue Secure video doorbell would be a logical next step for the system, especially with the potential for some next-level automation features.
We'll keep you posted with any updates as they come in. If Philips Hue's track record is anything to go by, this could easily become one of the best video doorbells out there.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
4 arm day mistakes that are killing your muscle gains
Struggling to fill out your t-shirt sleeves? An expert says this could be why…
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Google Pixel 10 renders show the candy bar camera seems set to stay
It looks like there's not much change from the Pixel 9
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Starting a smart home? I'm an expert and this is the platform you should go for
Here's everything you need to know
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Philips Hue's new outdoor smart lights have finally arrived in the US
The Impress line is here
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Philips Hue issues new update for its Bridge – here's what you need to know
Yep...another one
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Philips Hue Lily Outdoor spotlight review: a smart lighting classic that seamlessly elevates your Hue setup
It may have launched over seven years ago, but you still can't go wrong
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Apple’s rumoured doorbell could come with MagSafe – but I’m not entirely convinced
New Apple video doorbell leak hints at possible MagSafe feature
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Eufy’s new video smart lock reads palms and unlocks when you wave at it
The eufy FamiLock S3 Max could be all you need for your home security
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Philips Hue releases two app updates in the space of a month – what is going on?
The smart lighting brand has done it again
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Philips Hue's new update will stop your smart lights from forgetting their last setting
If your Hue lights often revert to their default brightness, this update is for you
By Lizzie Wilmot Published