Philips Hue could be launching its first-ever video doorbell – here's what we know so far

As a self-proclaimed Philips Hue fanatic, I couldn’t be more excited about the possibility of the smart lighting brand launching its first-ever video doorbell. The Philips Hue lineup has been pretty stable for a while now, with the most recent addition being the Hue Twilight last year. However, it’s been almost two years since we saw a new Hue Secure product, so this potential launch is seriously exciting.

As always, we’re relying on our trusted source – Fabian from HueBlog.com – who believes we can expect a video doorbell as part of the brand's upcoming product launch in the autumn. He's suggested that the design will likely be a classic doorbell style, featuring a camera in the upper part and a bell button with an LED ring below it.

However, we have been warned not to get too carried away, so let's just go through what we know so far.

The rumored Philips Hue Secure video doorbell could also arrive with a chime device, giving users an audible alert when someone’s at the door. If it does launch, it’s also highly likely users will be able to control it remotely via the Philips Hue app. This would also allow users to connect the doorbell to other devices for triggered actions, including the best Philips Hue lights switching on when someone approaches the front door or rings the bell.

That said, nothing's official yet, and Philips Hue hasn’t announced anything itself. Still, Fabian points out that a Philips Hue Secure video doorbell would be a logical next step for the system, especially with the potential for some next-level automation features.

We'll keep you posted with any updates as they come in. If Philips Hue's track record is anything to go by, this could easily become one of the best video doorbells out there.

