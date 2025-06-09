Amazon accidentally leaked Philips Hue’s latest smart light – here’s what we know so far

Amazon leaked an unreleased Philips Hue smart light, and it’s a combination of the brand’s two popular products. The Philips Hue Play Smart Wall Washer has ColorCast LEDs and is made with aluminium.

No release date or pricing has been announced.

Amazon has accidentally leaked an unreleased Philips Hue smart light. As spotted by Hueblog, the upcoming product is the Philips Hue Play Smart Wall Washer which appears to be a combination of two of Philips Hue’s most popular lighting products – here’s everything we know so far.

Despite leaking on Amazon UK, the site page for the Philips Hue Play Smart Wall Washer is currently unavailable but we did manage to find a few details that reveal what the upcoming smart light will look like and how it’ll function. The new smart light is designed to wash your walls with bright lights and colours as part of a wider lighting and entertainment system.

The Philips Hue Play Smart Wall Washer appears to be a combination of the Philips Hue Twilight and the Philips Hue Play Light Bar. The former is a smart wake-up light that features an LED panel of lights while the latter is more of a bar that sits under your television or computer screen to add lighting and colour to your streaming or gaming sessions.

Judging from the leaked photos, the Philips Hue Play Smart Wall Washer seems to have the same LED lighting panel that the Twilight has. It has 1,035 lumens which is twice as bright as the Play Light Bar, and it uses ColorCast technology to project the lighting and colour on your walls.

Measurements and material have also been leaked. The Philips Hue Play Smart Wall Washer will measure 15.7 cm x 9.1 cm x 7.6 cm, and the listing said it was made of aluminium with a matte finish.

As part of your entertainment set-up, the leak says the Philips Hue Play Smart Wall Washer can be used with Hue Sync, your TV and a HDMI source to set the mood. If you have lots of Philips Hue lights, the Philips Hue Play Smart Wall Washer can also be grouped with them and it’ll likely be available in the Philips Hue, so you can customise the lighting, scenes and timers on your phone.

While the page is no longer active, the Philips Hue Play Smart Wall Washer is rumoured to be £199.99 as a single light, but a double pack is also expected. A launch date has yet to be announced.

