Watch out Ninja – Cuisinart’s new air fryer has three baskets for all your cooking needs

QUICK SUMMARY Cuisinart has launched the Tri Zone 13.6L Air Fryer & Oven, a new air fryer that boasts three cooking compartments – and it’s priced at £199.99.

Watch out Ninja – Cuisinart has just launched a new air fryer that has not one, not two, but THREE cooking compartments. The Cuisinart Tri Zone 13.6L Air Fryer & Oven has a massive capacity for batch cooking and dinner parties, and it could be the only appliance you need in your kitchen.

Cuisinart has been nipping at Ninja’s heels this year with its competitive releases that rival Ninja’s own. Most recently, Cuisinart has launched its own slushie machine similar to the Ninja SLUSHi, and two new ice cream machines, including the new Frost Wand that looks like an Aeropress.

Now, Cuisinart is upgrading the ‘humble’ air fryer with three cooking baskets. While the best air fryers have been getting much bigger over the years, most brands have just stuck to one or two cooking chambers, so Cuisinart has really hit a first with the new Tri Zone 13.6L Air Fryer & Oven.

As the name – and size – suggests, the Cuisinart Tri Zone 13.6L Air Fryer & Oven has three independent cooking zones. It’s laid out like most air fryers, with two 4.3-litre air fryer baskets that sit side by side, but underneath these chambers is a 5-litre flat oven drawer.

The touchscreen controls for the Cuisinart Tri Zone 13.6L Air Fryer & Oven are located above the baskets and drawer. Thanks to Cuisinart’s match and sync functions, all three can be in action at the same time, or used individually, so you can make multiple meals with just this one appliance.

The air fryer baskets have quite a small capacity compared to other dual air fryers, but of course, they have to make way for the bigger drawer underneath. That being said, the baskets are incredibly versatile with six functions to choose from, and they’re great for making sides or smaller dishes.

The Cuisinart Tri Zone 13.6L Air Fryer & Oven has viewing windows on the baskets, so you can check up on your food without having to open and disrupt the cooking. The air fryer will also give you shake reminders throughout the process for even and consistent cooking.

The 5-litre drawer at the bottom can reach up to 230°C, and it has a big, flat space for you to cook pizzas and toast. The design and settings of the Cuisinart Tri Zone 13.6L Air Fryer & Oven really could replace your entire oven and current / old air fryer – or at least make weeknight meals and batch cooking easier.