Xiaomi expands smart home range with new advanced robot vacuums

As you probably already know – mostly because I mention it in nearly everything I write about Xiaomi – we’ve been absolutely spoiled lately with new product launches. From compact washer-dryers to a range of sleek indoor air conditioning units, Xiaomi’s been rolling out smart home gear like it’s going out of style.

Xiaomi has now done it again, and has just officially launched two brand new robot vacuums in Singapore – the H40 and the S40. These new additions continue the brand’s expansion into the smart home space, both featuring vacuuming and mopping capabilities.

Right now, both models are available at various retailers in Singapore, and there's no word on whether they’ll hit shelves in Europe or the US. However, they are listed on Xiaomi's global website, which is always a good sign.

Xiaomi H40 (Image credit: Xiaomi)

The H40 is the higher-end of the two, priced at S$319/US$219 – or just over £150. It boasts a huge 10,000Pa suction power and a huge 4-litre dust bag that Xiaomi says can last up to 90 days without needing to be emptied.

It also features a five-stage anti-tangle system designed to deal with hair without clogging everything up, and an LDS smart navigation system.

Xiaomi H40 (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Meanwhile, the S40 is the more budget-friendly optionn at S$229/US$180/£130-ish. You get the same 10,000Pa suction, mopping capabilities, a generous 5200mAh battery, and Xiaomi’s anti-tangle magic. It also comes equipped with an LDS (laser distance sensor) system to map out your home for efficient cleaning paths.

However, instead of the H40’s 4-litre dust bin, you get a 520ml bin and a 270ml water tank. So, it's a good idea to consider the size of your home and how often you plan to use the vacuum before deciding which model is the right fit for you

