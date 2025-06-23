Shark takes on Dyson with its very own vacuum-mop hybrid

QUICK SUMMARY Shark has launched a new vacuum-mop hybrid that rivals the likes of Dyson. The Shark VacMop is a 2-in-1 cleaning solution that’s lightweight, has a powerful suction and targeted spray for tougher stains.

Watch out Dyson – Shark has just debuted its very own vacuum-mop hybrid, and it could give the WashG1 a run for its money. The new Shark VacMop is a 2-in-1 cleaning solution that combines vacuuming and targeted mopping in a lightweight, cordless device – but it’s the price you’ll be most surprised about.

In 2024, Dyson launched the WashG1, a wet floor cleaner that uses clean and dirty water tanks to mop floors, tackle tough stains and pick-up the occasional dirt that wasn’t picked up by a vacuum. I gave it five stars in my Dyson WashG1 review and enjoyed its design, technology and clever compartments, although I did find it to be a bit heavy at times.

Now Dyson’s biggest competitor, Shark has made its own version of a wet floor cleaner – the Shark VacMop 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Mop with Targeted Spray . Primarily for hard floor cleaning, the Shark VacMop is a cordless machine that has a strong suction to pick up dirt and debris while also mopping your floors using a single disposable pad.

The Shark VacMop weighs just 1.5kg, and as it doesn’t have any cords tying it down, it’s easy to grab and clean in seconds. What’s clever about the Shark VacMop is that it uses no-touch disposable pads to capture dirt via suction, while also cleaning up wet messes with the mopping function, and its Targeted Spray feature.

(Image credit: Shark)

The Shark VacMop’s Targeted Spray precisely sprays different areas on your floor where you need extra help getting rid of tougher stains. When the VacMop pad gets too dirty, you can easily press the button on the side of the mop head and dispose of it before replacing it with a clean one.

While it’s still cordless and needs recharging like a cordless vacuum cleaner , and it offers more vacuum suction than the Dyson WashG1, the Shark VacMop is probably best compared to a Flash Speed Mop, due to its looks and use of disposable pads. The Shark VacMop definitely falls in between the two, and while it’s the first product of its kind from Shark, I do wonder about its eco-friendly credentials, as users will be constantly throwing out dirty pads for new ones.

But one area that the Shark VacMop is extremely competitive in is its price. The Shark VacMop is priced at £99.99 / $99.99 and available to buy now in three colours at Shark .