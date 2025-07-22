iRobot’s new Roomba fixes one of the biggest flaws in robot mop vacuums

QUICK SUMMARY iRobot has launched the Roomba Combo Max 705 + AutoWash Dock – its most advanced 2-in-1 robot cleaner to date. It features a protective cover that automatically lifts when the robot moves over carpets, preventing any accidental leaks when vacuuming. The Combo Max 705 is priced at £1099/€1099 on iRobot’s online store, with availability in North America and Japan expected later this year.

I’ve never been the biggest fan of the best robot vacuums. In my experience, they tend to create more problems than they solve – getting stuck on cables, dragging dirt around, or worse, soaking carpets when they double as mops. However, a lot has changed in recent years, and the latest release from iRobot is starting to change my mind.

The Roomba Combo Max 705 + AutoWash Dock is iRobot’s most advanced 2-in-1 robot cleaner to date. Designed for busy homes, it promises a deep, hands-free clean with 175x more suction power, AI-driven navigation to avoid everyday clutter, and a new mop protection system that keeps carpets dry – a feature I'm very excited about.

The Combo Max 705 is priced at £1099/€1099 on iRobot’s online store, with availability in North America and Japan expected later this year.

(Image credit: iRobot)

As mentioned, its standout feature is the PowerSpin Roller Mop with PerfectEdge. The mop is continuously cleaned during use, extends into corners, and includes a protective cover that automatically lifts when the robot moves over carpets.

iRobot’s AutoWash Dock adds to the hands-free appeal, offering up to 75 days of self-emptying, plus heated mop washing and drying, self-cleaning and auto-refilling. In short, once it’s set up, there’s very little user input needed.

Other notable features include anti-tangle Dual Rubber Brushes, Dual Edge-Sweeping Brushes, and voice or app control via the iRobot Home App. You can schedule cleaning, set no-go zones, or target specific rooms, floor types, or even objects. Whether you’re cleaning up after dinner or prepping for guests, it’s built to adapt to your routine.

(Image credit: iRobot)