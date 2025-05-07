Roborock just launched a budget robot vacuum cleaner – you won't believe the price
The Roborock QV 35A Robot Vacuum is now available to buy
QUICK SUMMARY
Roborock has just launched the QV 35A Robot Vacuum, offering impressive value at a discounted price of $459.99/€499.99. It’s available now via Roborock’s online store and Amazon in the US and Europe, with UK availability still unconfirmed.
Roborock has built a reputation for making some of the best robot vacuum cleaners around, despite many of them coming with pretty steep price tags. So when a top-tier brand like this drops a new model that’s actually affordable, it’s big news.
The Roborock QV 35A Robot Vacuum is a fresh arrival that brings a whole lot of value without breaking the bank. Compared to heavy-hitters like the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, which sits just shy of £1,500 ($1,800) and currently tops our robot vacuum buying guide, the QV 35A is a relative steal.
Despite the lower price point, Roborock hasn’t skimped on features. It delivers up to 8,000Pa of suction power, which puts it solidly in the upper tier of what's out there.
The QV 35A also mops, using dual rotating mop heads that spin at up to 200 times per minute. Smart lift functionality for both the mop heads and brushes helps it adapt for better, more efficient cleaning.
Users also have full control via the Roborock app, where you can schedule cleanings, tweak the maps, or set up voice commands via one of the best smart speakers. The accompanying docking station can empty the dustbin, replenish the clean water tank and wash the mops, which allows for up to seven weeks of hands-free cleaning according to Roborock.
Right now, the Roborock QV 35A is available for a discounted launch price of $459.99/€499.99, with a future RRP of $599.99/€599.99. You can pick one up from Roborock’s official online store or on Amazon in both the US and Europe, but we’re still waiting to hear when it might land in the UK.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
