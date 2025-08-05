Big things are coming to this vacuum cleaner brand – and the reveal is just weeks away
Narwal has confirmed it will unveil breakthrough smart cleaning tech at IFA 2025, taking place 5-9th September.
The brand will host an exclusive launch event on 4th September, where it’s expected to reveal its most advanced robotic vacuum yet, along with a glimpse into a broader smart floor care ecosystem.
As you probably know, IFA is just around the corner – the world’s largest event for home and consumer electronics. For tech journalists, it's always a busy and interesting time, as brands start rolling out announcements, product launches and new partnerships. After a relatively quiet few weeks, the build-up is finally starting.
Whilst most companies are still keeping their plans under wraps, one brand has already hinted at something major. Narwal, known for its impressive range of the best robot vacuum cleaners, has announced it will be showcasing breakthrough technology at this year’s event.
With IFA taking place from 5th to 9th September, that means we’re now just a few weeks away from finding out exactly what that looks like.
Narwal isn’t new to the big-stage reveal, either. At CES 2024, it introduced three advanced additions to its smart home cleaning lineup. Now, it’s using IFA as the platform for its next big step.
The company has confirmed it will hold an exclusive event on 4th September, just ahead of the main show. Whilst details remain under wraps for now, the unveiling is expected to mark a significant milestone – including Narwal’s most advanced robotic vacuum yet, along with hints at a broader expansion into the smart floor care space.
Visitors will also be able to get hands-on at Narwal’s booth, where the brand will offer an immersive experience that goes beyond product demos, giving attendees a closer look at the design and engineering behind its upcoming releases.
