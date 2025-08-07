Just when you thought it was over – surprise sequel to Amazon sci-fi hit starts filming already

Quick Summary Hulu and MGM have started production on The Testaments – the direct sequel to the dystopian sci-fi series The Handmaid's Tale. It is likely to switch to Disney+ with the integration of Hulu imminent. The Handsmaid's Tale was previously shown on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

No sooner have we seen the finale of one of the best sci-fi series in many years than a sequel has started filming.

The Handsmaid's Tale was supposedly done and dusted. Episode 10 of season 6 was always meant to be the last – providing a definitive (if not controversial) ending to the entire "handmaid's tale".

However, reports are that the sequel is now in production in Canada, with major character Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) having been spotted on the streets of Dundas.

According to local news source, The Hamilton Spectator, Dowd was seen in an SUV outside a picturesque house in the area, having recently shot a scene.

What is the sequel to The Handsmaid's Tale?

Of course, the fact there's a TV sequel to The Handmaid's Tale shouldn't come as that much of a surprise – author Margaret Atwood did write a follow-up novel after all. And this new series will be based on The Testaments, as it's called.

In fact, Hulu announced back in 2019 that a continuation of the story had been greenlit – but considering so many episodes and seasons of the original were still to be made, plans were largely forgotten.

One person that is highly unlikely to appear in the new show is Elisabeth Moss, who finished June Osborne's story at the end of season 6. Indeed, the second novel also switches attention to Aunt Lydia, along with Agnes Jemima (AKA June's daughter Hannah), and new character known simply as Daisy.

Still, it may answer some of the questions that were left hanging at the end of The Handmaid's Tale. Not least what happens to Hannah after the fall of Gilead.

Where you'll be able to watch The Testaments

As with The Handmaid's Tale, it is probable that The Testaments will be available to watch on Hulu in the US. However, it's highly likely that the service will have been integrated with Disney+ by the time of release.

The rights to The Handmaid's Tale were a bit different in the UK. The run was streamed on Amazon Prime Video, with terrestrial broadcasts handled by Channel 4. But considering Hulu will also become a part of Disney+ in the UK and other regions in the coming months, it would not be surprising to learn that The Testaments will be available on that streaming service instead.

That's also likely to be the case with other regions in which Disney+ operates.