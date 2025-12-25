25 best TV shows of 2025 – on Apple TV, Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and Now

As the year comes to an end, it must be said that 2025 has been particularly outstanding for lavish, bold and ground breaking television.

It's been year in which we have had more streaming service options than ever before, and we've been pretty much spoiled for choice on a month by month basis. Indeed, there has never been a better time to be a couch potato – with so much available to watch that it's a wonder any of us have managed to leave the house.

Here then (in no particular order) is our list of the best 25 shows of the year – each available to stream on the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Now and more. There should be something for everyone here.

YouTube Watch On

Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)

Charlie Hunnam stars as the notorious and influential serial killer Ed Gein in the latest instalment of Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology franchise.

It's a show that has divided audiences, and will likely shock, upset and leave you wondering why we're all obsessed with creepy guys who like to eat people..

But when something is this well made, there's actually a simple answer.

YouTube Watch On

Chad Powers (Disney+)

Based on the YouTube prank shorts from Eli Manning, Chad Powers stars Glen Powell as disgraced college quarterback Russ Holliday who decides to don a disguise to re-enter the league under a new persona.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's like Mrs Doubtfire but with more American football and fewer weird Scottish accents.

YouTube Watch On

The Studio (Apple TV)

Seth Rogan stars as Matt Remick, a high level movie studio executive who must navigate the cut throat and, at times, ludicrous movie industry.

Feeling like a bigger budget Curb Your Enthusiasm at times, The Studio hilariously exposes the world of expanding media and declining audiences.

It's honest, awkward and, most importantly, very, very funny. And it's a truly great show that's absolutely worth a watch.

YouTube Watch On

Dept. Q (Netflix)

Painfully overlooked by many Netflix viewers, Dept. Q is a fantastic police thriller series following Carl – a detective relegated to a new cold case agency following an attack that almost killed him.

Amazing performances, razor sharp script work, and a genuinely intriguing main case makes this absolute binge-worthy television.

YouTube Watch On

Task (Now / Sky)

The new series from writer/creator Brad Ingelsby (Mare Of Easttown), Task follows FBI agent Tom Brandis (an on-form Mark Ruffalo) as he investigates a string of violent robberies in the rural suburbs of Philadelphia.

It's gritty, raw and unrelenting, with real emotional punch – and it wholly deserves to be on your list this year.

YouTube Watch On

Alien: Earth (Disney+)

The first live action TV series based in the Alien universe, Alien: Earth is set two years before the events of the first movie and introduces us not only to a new raft of xenomorph creatures, but also to a world of rival corporations at war.

Earth's corporations are desperate to get their hands on Alien tech no matter the cost, and that provides a backdrop to one of the best Alien outings in many years.

We get all new characters and a second season has been rightfully confirmed.

YouTube Watch On

The Assassin (Amazon Prime Video)

The always superb Keeley Hawes stars as Julie in this six episode Prime Video series about a retired killer forced to go on the run with her estranged son, after her deadly past finally catches up with her.

Cue a load of shoot outs, some really solid fight scenes, and a whole bunch of beautiful locations.

It's popcorn television at its best – entertaining albeit instantly forgettable.

YouTube Watch On

Mobland (Paramount+)

There is no-one better than Tom Hardy for whispery, mumbling London gangster, and when you add Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and Paddy Considine to the mix, you've got a Guy Ritchie classic.

As with most of Ritchie's back catalogue, Mobland is quite ridiculous but outrageously entertaining. Things blow up, people get killed in horrible ways, and everyone seems to have swallowed the script from Snatch.

That could well be your cup of Rosie Lee.

YouTube Watch On

A Thousand Blows (Disney+)

Stephen Graham and James Nelson-Joyce’s take over of television in 2025 began in February this year with Disney’s A Thousand Blows.

It follows the fortunes of Hezekiah and Alec, two best friends from Jamaica as they fight for survival on the violent streets of Victorian London’s East-End, and is beautifully shot.

It also features some absolute stand out performances from Graham, Malachi Kirby and Erin Doherty.

YouTube Watch On

Wayward (Netflix)

A glimpse into the world of the troubled teen industry, Wayward explores a town with a sinister underbelly. It deals with the intricacies of teens, their struggle to find a place in the world.

In all honesty though, the whole show is just a vehicle to showcase the powerhouse that is Toni Collete and we are fine with that. More Collette is always a good thing.

It's a weird, creepy show and perfect for the dark nights.

YouTube Watch On

Murderbot (Apple TV)

This amazing Apple TV sci-fi show was largely ignored when released and that's surely a crime.

Alexander Skarsgard stars as Murderbot, a self-named (not the best choice) security android struggling with new found emotions and free will while trying to keep the humans under his care alive on a dangerous and hostile planet.

Skarsgard is amazing, David Dastmalchian is amazing – but nobody watched the show. You should all be ashamed of yourselves because it's fantastic.

YouTube Watch On

Adolescence (Netflix)

Netflix’s biggest TV success of 2025 is a show that became a political and social talking point.

Adolescence is a show that has transcended entertainment, having been studied and examined by pretty much every group dedicated to social change as an insight into a hidden and growing problem.

Stephen Graham once again delivers a stunning performance as a dad dealing with the aftermath of a shocking family event, while trying to continue to live a semi-normal life.

Some TV shows are important and will be remembered – this is the very definition of that.

YouTube Watch On

Mix Tape (iPlayer)

This is a soft and fluffy romantic comedy series to watch for free on BBC iPlayer, and is perfect for those of us who spent hours of their lives desperately trying to create the ultimate mix tape for someone we fancied. Or so I'm told…

It's funny, relevant, warm, and will absolutely resonate with many of us of a certain age in the best of ways.

I made loads of tapes in the end. Spotify playlists just aren't the same.

YouTube Watch On

The Bondsman (Amazon Prime Video)

Sometimes you just need a TV show that is big, stupid, gory fun. And this is it.

The legendary Kevin Bacon stars as Hub Halloran, a bounty hunter resurrected after his murder and given a second chance at life on the understanding that he hunts demons, monsters and other creepy horrible things.

It's loud, shooty and isn't afraid to get bloody. The Bondsman will never win an Emmy award but it will fill an afternoon.

YouTube Watch On

Marvel Zombies (Disney+)

More Marvel, more animation, more MCU plot development. This new animated series follows that renowned comic books of the same name and fits into Marvel’s What If universe.

In it, you can expect Marvel heroes and humans battling not only hordes of undead but also fellow superheroes, such as The Hulk who have become zombies – and with their associated powers.

It's a cartoon series, but adult in nature. And it's very gory, but a load of fun.

YouTube Watch On

Down Cemetery Road (Apple TV)

Another huge Apple TV release sees Ruth Wilson and Emma Thompson team up as investigators into crime, conspiracy and a government cover up.

As with Slow Horses, Down Cemetery Road is based on a novel written by the amazing Mick Herron, and so the show is very similar in terms of tone, script work and character development.

It has a great cast, a superb script, and is generally brilliant. Get a free Apple subscription and binge this one.

YouTube Watch On

Untamed (Netflix)

Eric Bana plays Kyle Turner, a grief stricken National Parks service agent investigating a brutal death at Yosemite National Park.

The investigation sends him on a collision course with dark secrets inside the park as well as in his own past, resulting in a beautiful looking show that really uses the setting to its advantage.

Untamed is tense, well written, and well worth a watch.

YouTube Watch On

Black Rabbit (Netflix)

Black Rabbit stars Jude Law and Jason Bateman as New York-based brothers desperately trying to survive and keep hold of their city hotspot in a world of crime, fame and murder.

Law is the dependable one, while Bateman is turbulent and foolhardy, which makes for a fantastic drama that is constantly tense and unforgiving.

The characters are fleshed out and realistic, and the locations are gritty, run down and tangible.

For me, Black Rabbit is THE hidden gem of 2025.

YouTube Watch On

Your Friends & Neighbours (Apple TV)

John Hamm (Mad Men) plays Andrew "Coop" Cooper, a hedge fund manager who resorts to burglary after losing his job and a crippling divorce.

Targeting his own wealthy neighbours to fund and maintain his family’s lifestyle, he makes a fateful mistake and breaks into the wrong home.

This is another huge and lavish Apple TV production with the always reliable Hamm at the helm.

YouTube Watch On

Lazarus (Amazon Prime Video)

Some shows are subtle, grounded and well thought through, others are just a bit mental and make no real sense. Lazarus is definitely in the latter category, but still worth a watch.

Sam Claflin plays a therapist who after experiencing a personal loss, begins having disturbing experiences that can't be explained.

Admittedly, performances are all over the place, it's riddled with plot holes and in many cases, makes no real sense. However, it's perfect for a hungover afternoon on the sofa when there is nothing else to fill your time.

YouTube Watch On

Dying For Sex (Disney+)

Based on the Wondery Podcast of the same name about Molly Kochan, Dying For Sex tells the tragic story of a woman diagnosed with terminal, metastatic breast cancer who abandons her husband and begins to fully explore her sexuality.

Criticised by some for its attitude towards relationships, the show presents a bold statement on personal choice and living life by your own rules.

YouTube Watch On

House Of Guinness (Netflix)

Created by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, A Thousand Blows), House Of Guinness follows the aftermath of the death of real-life brewery mogul, Sir Benjamin Guinness and the impact of his will on his four adult children.

It mixes beautifully shot period drama with the violent elements from Blinders, and so feels very similar. Peaky fans will love it.

YouTube Watch On

Smoke (Apple TV)

Smoke is further testament to the sheer power and money behind Apple's TV platform.

Taron Egerton plays Dave Gudsen, a troubled detective and arson investigator on the hunt for two serial arsonists who always seem to be one step ahead. It's a strange show with a lot of twists and turns, but absolutely stands out as well worth a watch.

YouTube Watch On

Victoria Beckham (Netflix)

After the success of Beckham, focusing on hubby David, this 2025 fly on the wall docu-series makes a lot of sense. It follows the former Spice Girl’s journey to fashion designer and mother of four, and tells her side of the story.

It's a literal who’s who of A-list celebs, musicians, movie stars, models, and fashion designers. Victoria also comes across well and David continues to be... well... David.

Give this a watch if you want a glimpse into a life you will probably never have. And might never actually want.

YouTube Watch On

Paradise (Disney+)

This post apocalyptic 10 part drama series came out of nowhere but became a sleeper hit.

It stars Sterling K Brown as Xavier Collins, a secret service agent tasked with protecting the president before and after the end of the world. And not only does it centre on a great premise and setting, it has a really solid script to boot.

Paradise is genuinely interesting and features plenty of twists and turns.