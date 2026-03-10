Netflix's new comedy looks raunchy and cameo-filled

Roommates could be huge fun

Max Freeman-Mills's avatar
By
published
in News
Roommates on Netflix
(Image credit: Netflix)

I've noticed over the last few years that the biggest and best streaming services all seem to have figured out something broadly similar – that people want raunchy, racy dramas to enjoy at home, not just sexless safe stuff. That's a direction of travel fully underlined by Netflix's newest sitcom, which is a pretty profane take on a relatively classic situation.

Image

ROOMMATES | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube ROOMMATES | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

The main character in this case is Devon, who's relatively shy and reserved but is very much hoping that college offers the chance to break out of her high school persona and be a bit more confident. Along those lines, she asks it girl Celeste to be her roommate, and gets a surprising vote of confidence when she says yes.

Article continues below

Fast-forward a few weeks, though, and it seems like there'll be simmering tension between the two of them, as their different priorities and ways of living start to make things harder. How that all spills out will doubtless be the focus of much angst and a healthy dose of comedy.

Image 1 of 6
Roommates on Netflix
(Image credit: Netflix)

Also pretty noteworthy in the trailer are the number of big, slightly older comedy names making cameos or appearing in smaller roles, including a bunch of Saturday Night Live cast members. There's Natasha Lyonne, Nick Kroll, Sarah Sherman and Martin Herlihy, to name a few, and doubtless more will pop up in the full show.

That leaves us with just over a month to wait before the series actually starts on Netflix, and when it does arrive it'll be fascinating to see how it fares. As I said, raunchy stuff seems to be doing better and better, so you never know when the next big franchise is about to arrive.

