Netflix might be most famous for big-budget series like Stranger Things that ultimately appeal to a really wide audience, but it's worth remembering that it's also been arguably the best streaming service in the mainstream for horror fans (outside of something like Shudder). Shows like Black Mass and The Fall of the House of Usher have played a big role in that position.

Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

Now it's preparing to go to bat for horror fans again, as evidenced by one of its creepiest ever trailers – for a new series called Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. The trailer's embedded below, and gives a pretty evocative sense of the foreboding tone and grim possibilities that the series will serve up.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It's a bit of a staple of the horror genre to let audiences know that they're in for something terrible right from the start, too, as this show's title does. Of course, it's pretty rare that you see a movie without knowing what genre it's in, but this does at least ensure you're not going to be too shocked when things start to get scary.

The show will apparently follow main characters Rachel and Nicky in the week leading up to their long-awaited wedding, and the looks at said wedding we get in the teaser are pretty unsettling. The two leads are played by Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco, but there's one figure in the supporting cast that leaps out – Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

She's given some super creepy performances in her time, and a glimpse of her tear-strained face as she apologises deeply for something suggests we could be in for more of that ilk when the show starts. In fact, don't bet against at least one of the bridge or groom's extended family being completely weird, since that's another classic of the genre.

Netflix is keeping its cards fairly close to its chest in terms of plot details for now, which is as it should be. Still, that leaves plenty more to come in the inevitable full trailer in the next few weeks. Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen starts on Netflix on 26 March.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors